Physician Growth Partners advises Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain in establishing new interventional pain platform with Compass Group Equity Partners

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners (“PGP”) is pleased to have represented Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain (“MSNP”) of Memphis, TN in its completion of a private equity partnership with Compass Group Equity Partners (“CGEP”) of St. Louis, MO. This partnership creates a new private equity-backed platform in the interventional pain management space and a unique opportunity for MSNP to significantly accelerate its growth.

A prominent pain management provider in the Mid-South for more than 35 years, MSNP is led by Dr. Moacir Schnapp and CEO Eric Schnapp. Supported by more than 10 providers, MSNP provides care at two locations in Tennessee and Mississippi, with their flagship office in Memphis.

Physician Growth Partners served as the exclusive advisor to MSNP in its evaluation, negotiation, and execution of this transaction.

Speaking about the transaction process, Dr. Schnapp, Medical Director and founder of MSNP, said, "Maintaining our strong culture was most important for us when evaluating our options. We were looking for a partner that would empower us to execute on our growth strategy and share our strategic vision and goals for the future.”

CEO Eric Schnapp added, "Ezra Simons and his team at Physician Growth Partners were crucial in helping us navigate the space to find the right partner for us. PGP stressed the importance of partnership and alignment throughout the entire process. With PGP’s help, we were able to meet with and learn about multiple options in terms of partners. We’re extremely excited to embark on this next chapter of growth with Compass.”

Ezra Simons, PGP’s Managing Partner, said, "Eric and Mo have built an amazing platform. Finding a partner in Compass Group who shares their vision and aligns culturally is exactly what MSNP was seeking to accomplish. We continue to believe the opportunity within the interventional pain/ musculoskeletal space is huge … particularly in markets where access is everything. We are extremely excited about MSNP's next chapter and look forward to watching this platform flourish for years to come."

About Physician Growth Partners
Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active national healthcare advisory firms focused on representing physician practices in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory services, delivering optimal outcomes for its clients. For more information about PGP, please visit www.physiciangrowthpartners.com.

432 N. Clark Street, Ste. 200, Chicago, IL 60654


Contact us at press@physiciangrowthpartners.com

