Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,150 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 248,206 in the last 365 days.

laWow.Org LLC Announces the Beta Launch of laWow.Org - the First Lawsuit Search Engine Designed Specifically for the Public

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- laWow.Org LLC announces the beta launch of laWow.org - the first lawsuit search engine specifically designed to search words and/or phrases and find results based on a crowdsourced search algorithm. The laWow.org platform will be a news source for journalists and a resource for stock investors, researchers, employees, and anyone else seeking an unaltered source of information without commentary or opinion, facts only, and never silenced. laWow.org was financed by Dant Ventures LLC and has since significantly grown its development team.

"We believe public information should be public, but if the government charges fees for access is it really public?" said Jonathan Wallentine of Dant Ventures.

"I saw a lot of breaking news referring to lawsuits but always had a difficult time finding the actual document.  To me, it seemed like a big "information gap" on the internet… so I set out to solve it," said Anderson Zou of laWow.org.

laWow.org recently added 6 categories of lawsuits for the public to just browse - Trending, Stocks, Politics, Employment, Scandal, and Business. The "Factual Background" of each lawsuit is displayed on the lawsuit's page and the legal document filing is downloadable.

"With lawsuits involving topics like politics, employment and scandal, the content can be jaw-dropping and entertaining to say the least.  But the use cases for laWow.org are endless… as you'll see," added Zou. "This public utility is long overdue… an unbiased-facts-only source for information and news is critical now more than ever."

Media Contacts:

info@laWow.Org
 

Contact Information:
Barkley Andersen
bandersen@dantinc.com

Related Images






Image 1: laWow


the first lawsuits search engine



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


laWow

laWow

You just read:

laWow.Org LLC Announces the Beta Launch of laWow.Org - the First Lawsuit Search Engine Designed Specifically for the Public

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.