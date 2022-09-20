Savvy Cleaner Promotes Ruth Morey to Social Media Manager

Ruth Morey Advances to Social Media Manager for Savvy Cleaner

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy Cleaner, the company producing the Ask a House Cleaner show and podcast, is dancing with delight at the promotion of Ruth Morey as Social Media Manager. In a world where technology plays a massive role in all areas of life, the ability to connect through social media is vital for businesses of every size.

"Social media provides targeting capability, as well as reach and scale, at a lower cost than almost all other marketing channels," said Abdul Muhammad, known as the Digital Ninja to the biggest brands and partner at RBB Communications. "People are on social media all day, every day. Brands must go where the people are."

Today, social media can humanize a company, increase traffic, generate leads, and increase brand awareness. It's no longer used only to stay in touch with family and friends. Savvy Cleaner, a training, and certification company for house cleaners and maids has built its entire business strategy on social media. Ruth Morey has been responsible for the bulk of that over the past five years. "Having Ruth at the helm of our social media is a natural fit and a savvy business move," says Angela Brown, CEO of Savvy Cleaner.

Ruth Morey

Ruth Morey moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, from New Jersey in 2016 with her husband and two daughters. She's the Vice President of the Waxhaw Woman's Club and enjoys gardening, cooking, and spending time with family. "I've worn many hats while at Savvy Cleaner and thrived in each; I see Social Media Manager as a new opportunity to shine," beams Ruth.

About Savvy Cleaner

Savvy Cleaner (https://savvycleaner.com) is a leading training company with house cleaners and maids in 31 countries. They started the Ask a House Cleaner show in 2017 to raise the standards of house cleaning through proper training, tools, and techniques.

