authID Inc Announces 2022 Annual Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID) a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, today reported that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders was duly held via webcast today, September 20 at 10:00 am Eastern Time.

At the meeting, all the directors nominated were duly re-elected and, all resolutions proposed were duly adopted. Shareholders also received an update on the Company’s activities following the adjournment of the meeting, from Tom Thimot authID’s CEO.

About authID Inc.

At authID (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through VerifiedTM, an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. Our suite of self-service biometric identity verification and authentication solutions frictionlessly eliminate passwords through consent-based facial matching. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID aims to strengthen security and trust between businesses and their customers. For more information, go to: www.authid.ai.