To Enhance Their Capabilities, Key Players In Chromatography Accessories And Consumables Market Are Focusing On New Product Launches And Strategies Such As M&As

Demand For Liquid Chromatography Technologies Is Projected To Increase As Food Safety Becomes A More Urgent Global Issue As A Result Of Numerous Reports Of Pesticide Or Herbicide Traces In Food Products And Their Detrimental Effects On Human Health.

Chromatography is a common technique used in various laboratories to distinguish volatile compounds depending on their chemical composition. Moreover, chromatography’s applications have moved on from easy science experiments to practical uses in various industries such as biotech and pharmaceutical industries, including drug production and quality assurance.

Chromatography is preferred due to the technology's versatile applications, evaluation capabilities and strong separation. Moreover, high demand for different synthetic substances and effective pharmaceutical ingredients is supporting the market growth for chromatography consumables and accessories.

Growing applications of advanced chromatography techniques

Various factors that are stimulating market revenue are rapid usage of chromatographic methods to verify the food quality, maintain drinking water quality, observe environmental contaminants, rising investments by key companies for R&D initiatives, and changes in FDA guidelines.

Moreover, to assist chromatography related initiatives, top key players are collaborating with educational organizations. Moreover, these organizations are also putting emphasis on the expertise of research staff members in upgraded chromatographic methods. Also, these are also developing new chromatography procedures and product application industries as a result of these improvements.

Moreover, the market is also fuelled by the rising number of chromatography seminars and conferences that promote the increased usage of chromatography techniques for research in several industries.

Rapid adoption of Gas Chromatography Accessories in developed economies such as US

The U.S. comprises of 30% share of the chromatography accessories and consumables market. Moreover, the stringent laws related to drug development and significant presence of chromatography accessories and consumables are contributing to the market expansion in various developed economies such as US.

Also, high adoption of chromatography techniques and rapid growth of healthcare industry are the factors driving the market revenue in the US.

Regional Growth Avenues:

By region type, North America is expected to dominate the market due to various factors such as increased biologics, indirect and direct investments by government. Moreover, surge in use of drug development legislation by government agencies and rise in metabolomics research activities are the factors boosting the market growth in the region. Also, due to the high demand for modern equipment and strong investments in the healthcare, North America holds a crucial position in the global market for chromatography accessories and consumables.

Key players are putting emphasis on new product launches & alliances

Key players in the market such as Shimadzu Corp, SRI Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., are focusing on new product launches and alliances to boost the scope of their product offerings globally.

For instance:

In 2020, Danaher Corporation acquired GE Healthcare's Life Sciences division. Through this agreement, Danaher will be able to analyze the pharmaceuticals it develops using the analytical equipment and supplies provided by GE.

In September 2019, Stryker, key players in the market, acquired Mobius Imaging. With this acquisition, Stryker has enhanced its Spine division capabilities.

Moreover, new entrants are collaborating with other companies to develop new technologies. These companies are focusing on improvement of existing solutions.

For instance, Dalton Bio analytics, a start-up based in the U.S., developed a method for examining blood biochemicals. This method is helpful in identifying proteins, lipids, electrolytes, metabolites, and other tiny compounds using time-tested liquid chromatography, offering a more thorough examination.





Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Industry Research Segmentation

By Type : Solvents, Buffers & Adsorbents Columns & Column Accessories Chromatography Media/Resins Chromatography Detectors & Accessories Chromatography Filters Others

By Technology : Liquid Chromatography Gas Chromatography Others

By End Use : Pharmaceuticals Food & Agriculture Academics & Research Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa







