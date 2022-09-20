Submit Release
Richmond National Appoints Ashlee Randall as Chief Underwriting Officer

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richmond National Group, Inc. and its affiliates (“Richmond National”) today announced the appointment of Ashlee Randall as Chief Underwriting Officer.

Ms. Randall has a strong track record across a broad range of excess and surplus lines insurance underwriting as well as significant startup experience. Ms. Randall most recently served as Vice President of Kinsale Insurance Company, leading its Commercial Property, Small Property and Inland Marine divisions. She previously led Kinsale’s Energy and Environmental Divisions and built the Energy division from the ground up at Kinsale’s formation.

Prior to joining Kinsale, Ms. Randall held various underwriting positions of increasing responsibility with James River Insurance Company. She earned B.A. degrees in both History and Mathematics from Sweet Briar College as well as earned the Associate in Insurance Services, Associate in Commercial Underwriting, Associate in Surplus Lines Insurance, and the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designations from The Institutes.

Joe Kavanagh, Richmond National’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very excited to welcome Ashlee to the team. Ashlee brings tremendous E&S underwriting expertise and outstanding leadership qualities. We look forward to her contributions as we continue to build Richmond National into a highly successful excess and surplus lines insurance company.”

About Richmond National Group, Inc.

Richmond National Group, Inc. is the holding company for Richmond National Insurance Company, a specialty excess and surplus lines insurance company serving select wholesale brokers across the country. Richmond National Insurance Company is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information, visit www.richmondnational.com.

