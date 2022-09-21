Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,690 in the last 365 days.

Shop N Sell has lauched in South Africa

shop n sell logo

Buy and sell free online

Shop n Sell Competition

Shop n sell competition

Sell faster online with shop n sell

Sell faster with online shop n sell

Shop N Sell has launched in South Africa. Buy and sell new and used goods online or list your services. 5 Lucky subscribers will win R1000 each

Success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage to continue that counts”
— Winston Chruchill
LADYSMITH, KZN, SOUTH AFRICA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shop N Sell is an online platform where South Africans can Buy and sell online at no charge


As part of our launch we have included a competition where 5 lucky subscribers will win R1000 each.

Shop n Sell is an online marketplace for South Africans to buy and sell new and used products. Business lisitings provide extra exposure for business to build their online prescence and increase brand awareness.

Why list on Shop N Sell
Marketplaces are popular with customers and offer a convenient way to compare prices and products from a single source. being part of an established online marketplace provides a level of trust between you and the buyer. Impartial reviews of your products and service may give new customers the confidence to buy.

Shop n Sell vehicle listings sections provides dealers and private sellers a platform to list their vehicles for sale for viewing by consumers browsing for vehicles for sale online.

Our property section allows for South africans to list or find properties for sale or to rent in all locations with South Africa.

Listings sections include various categories for subscribers to list their products , business and services .

Shop N Sell
Tel : +27823157575
Email: admin@shopnsell.co.za

Kiran Sewnarayan
Shop N Sell
+27 82 315 7575
admin@shopnsell.co.za
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Shop N Sell has lauched in South Africa

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.