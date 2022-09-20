Hungry for Music and Fernando Jones Present Night of Multigenerational Blues at Knotty Luxe Bistro

Campers with the Fernando Jones Blues Camp International at Chicago. The 2022 camp took place in July at the Music Center at Columbia College Chicago. The Blues Camp All-Stars will perform Oct. 1 at the Night of Multigenerational Blues at Knotty Luxe Bist Fernando Jones, an internationally known guitarist, educator and songwriter, heads the blues group Fernando Jones and My Band! and founded Blues Kids of America, a multicultural, interdisciplinary artist-in-residence music program designed to help improve The logo for Hungry for Music, a nonprofit that collects and donates musical instruments to children.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, September 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hungry for Music , a nonprofit that collects and donates musical instruments to children, takes its next step on a national chapter set-up tour with a blues concert in Chicago.Co-presented with internationally known guitarist, educator and songwriter Fernando Jones, the Night of Multigenerational Blues will take place Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8 p.m. to midnight, at Knotty Luxe Bistro in Markham, Illinois. Fernando Jones and My Band!, featuring Grammy-nominated blues/jazz bassist Felton Crews and drummer, producer and DJ Patrick McFowler, will perform. Special guests will include the Blues Camp All-Stars, a parents ensemble known as the Blues Mamas and Daddies Band and the Knotty Luxe Arts Foundation Edutainers.Hungry for Music will hold an instrument drive at the show, continuing through Oct. 10 at Knotty Luxe. Director Jeff Campbell will be dropping off instrument donations and meeting with Chicago partners that week, including D’Addario Foundation, Todd Rundgren’s Spirit of Harmony Foundation and Reverb Gives. Though a national nonprofit, Hungry for Music partners in each city with local charities with similar missions to maximize each organization’s outreach.Founded by Jones, Blues Kids of America is an internationally recognized multicultural, interdisciplinary artist-in-residence music program. It is designed to help improve literacy through music with a focus on the Blues, the root of American music. Blues Kids Foundation was established to preserve, perform and promote the Blues among America's youth, parents and educators under the tutelage of highly qualified instructors. Its focus includes social and emotional learning, music literacy, career readiness and Music as a Second Language.Knotty Luxe Bistro, a Chicago-style jazz and blues music and dining venue, is owned and operated by its founder, Pamela Mack. She also directs the Knotty Luxe Arts Foundation, which was created to give children in Chicago’s Southland access to the performing arts through drama, dance and music, providing free performing arts-in-education programs for youth aged 12 to 18.Since becoming a nonprofit in 1994, Hungry for Music has brought the healing quality of music to more than 17,000 children in 50 states and 32 countries, mostly through school and community youth programs but also by supporting social workers via music therapy. A national chapter set-up initiative began June 25 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.“We want to increase our outreach of supporting students in school and after-school programs with musical instruments, giving them an opportunity that they would not otherwise have,” said Campbell, the Hungry for Music founder and director. “Chapters are the next logical step in our outreach. Our three-year plan is to set up 60 chapters, starting with the many cities where we already have a good presence.”Chapters will help him reach more children while keeping musical instruments in the area where they were donated, Campbell added. A chapter would replicate the team of volunteers and paid staff that Hungry for Music has built in its home base of Washington, D.C., and Shenandoah Valley, Va.After Chicago, Campbell will be visiting Indianapolis (Oct. 11-18) and Pittsburgh (Oct. 19-29). Early next year, the chapter set-up tour moves to cities in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana. Updates and other details will be posted on the Hungry for Music website and social media pages, including Facebook.Sponsors of the chapter set-up tour include the American Federation of Teachers, National Association of Professional Band Instrument Repair Technicians (NAPBIRT), whose members have assisted Hungry for Music in refurbishing donated instruments; D’Addario Foundation, the charity arm of the nation’s leading strings and accessories manufacturer; and JAMBARs, an organic energy bar maker that supports music education.For more information, and details on how to donate, visit HungryforMusic.org. Inquiries can be emailed to contact@hungryformusic.org or through the website.- - - - -If you’d like to contact Jeff Campbell for a comment or interview, note he often is on the road, but we can facilitate getting in touch with him.Chicago sources:Fernando Jones, founder, Blues Kids Foundation c/o Columbia College Chicago1014 S. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60605312-369-3229, info@BluesKids.comPamela Mack, Knotty Luxe Bistro and Knotty Luxe Foundation3442 W. 159th Street, Markham, Illinois 60428855-800-2787

