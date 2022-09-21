Jarvis Johnson to Head TAP IDEA's Sports and Entertainment Division

Jarvis Johnson has been named managing director at TAP IDEA Capital Al Razavi is a managing partner at TAP Financial Partners and someone who can assist small and medium-sized businesses with a variety of services. TAP Financial Partners is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory, restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises.

MIAMI, FLA. , UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jarvis Johnson, a former NFL player and college football coach, counselor, and entrepreneur, has joined TAP IDEA Capital to head its sports and entertainment division. Johnson will work primarily with clients that would benefit from family office services that have traditionally only been available to connected, ultra-high-net-worth individuals.Johnson, a social entrepreneur, brings family office and alternate investment experience to his role as managing director. Active in philanthropy as a professional consultant, he advises clients that include top-tier nonprofit organizations in industries such as education, sports, and film. Johnson, a former Baltimore Raven, transitioned from his playing career into college coaching before becoming a business counselor and entrepreneur.Currently also collaborating with professional athletes and college student athletes, Johnson helps them plan for a holistic life during and after their sports careers. “I enjoy raising awareness of the correlation between sports, mental wellness, and business by simplifying the process for those who are currently where I’ve been. I understand their worlds and feel it's my calling to unite and bring people along,” said Johnson.A Miami native, Johnson earned an undergraduate degree from Rutgers University and a master’s degree from Tiffin University. He also holds a Finance Certificate from the University of Miami.“Jarvis brings a wide variety of expertise and experience to our management and clients,” said Al Razavi, a managing partner at TAP IDEA Capital. “We’re excited to have him join our team.” TAP Financial Partners , the parent company of TAP IDEA Capital, is a privately-held, boutique merchant bank providing advisory , restructuring, debt and equity fundraising services, fulfillment, and up-listing advice to a select group of small and mid-sized enterprises. It’s financial expertise and decades of collective experience position it to be a difference-maker for clients, no matter the assignment or mandate.To learn more about services and impact, connect at www.tap-partners.com or info@tap-partners.com # # #

