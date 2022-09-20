Zarghami Group Announces New Headquarters in Gateway Professional Center
SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zarghami Group of Keller Williams Real Estate has relocated its office to the Gateway Professional Center in order to accommodate its growing team of real estate professionals.
“Over the past few years, we’ve continued to add incredible Agent Partners and talented support personnel to our team,” said David Zarghami, CEO and Co-Owner of Zarghami Group. “In our former location on Clark Road, we had taken over every bit of space that was available to us, and we were still tripping over each other. Our new space befits a world-class real estate team and allows us to continue serving our clients at the highest level.”
With over $165,000,000 in closed and pending sales so far this year, Zarghami Group has become Sarasota’s top-selling real estate team. For Lead Listing Agent and Co-Owner Toni Zarghami, the secret to the group’s success is an unrelenting focus on their shared mission of Moving Families Forward. “We have carefully developed a culture oriented to taking the stress out of buying and selling a home. We’re driven to make each and every transaction as smooth as possible.”
Zarghami Group specializes in residential real estate, Sarasota’s luxury market, and new-home construction.
Zarghami Group’s new office is located at 401 North Cattlemen Road Suite 308 in Sarasota. They can be reached at 941-404-9860.
Zarghami Group
+1 941-356-5076
don@zarghamigroup.com