A. Duie Pyle’s Ashley Fox Named Recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award

Fox was honored for her accomplishments in leading her team through a change initiative that has helped the company improve efficiencies and boost revenue

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), the premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces Ashely Fox, Director of Finance and Administration for the company, was named a recipient of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s Women in Supply Chain Award.



The Women in Supply Chain Award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

Fox joined Pyle nine years ago as the Director of Finance and Administration/Technology, where she managed a new business unit that developed the company's dedicated contract service offering. Fox is a critical force within Pyle’s finance and administration department and oversees multi-million-dollar projects and drives large project teams to timely and cost-effective implementations and upgrades. With her creative ideas and positive attitude, she has significantly contributed to Pyle's increased customer satisfaction and boosted efficiencies across the board.

“When I joined Pyle, I was greeted with open arms and brought into a truly supportive and collaborative environment. My colleagues continue to motivate me to take on new challenges, surpass my goals and provide our customers with the best possible service,” Fox said. “Everything we’ve achieved together is a direct result of the team’s strong foundation and commitment to providing exceptional service and best-in-class efficiency. My successes and this award win wouldn’t have been possible without the help of my incredible colleagues at Pyle.”

During these challenging times in the supply chain, Fox has exceeded customers' expectations through her commitment to tackling their varying obstacles by creating proactive solutions to implement in their business models. She stresses the importance of being transparent with customers to meet these challenges and help them through transitions. Through scheduling business reviews and understanding pain points, Fox continues to help Pyle provide valuable service to its customers while they navigate this ever-changing industry.

“Ashley supports the personal and professional growth of her team and is a tremendous mentor for so many, always setting them up for future opportunities,” said Frank Granieri, COO of Supply Chain Solutions at Pyle. “She takes great pride in providing exemplary service to our customers. Above all she is a person of high integrity.”

