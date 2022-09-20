Betterview Premieres New, Direct-to-Consumer Quoting Experience at ITC Vegas 2022

Insurers can implement the Betterview quoting experience directly into their consumer-facing portals without expending significant IT resources

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an insurtech provider of actionable property intelligence, has unveiled a new quoting experience at the Insurtech Connect Vegas 2022 conference. Directly connected to the Betterview Property Intelligence Platform, the new web app empowers P&C insurers to offer a reinvented property quoting experience to increase customer acquisition – powered by an elegant geospatial user interface, Betterview’s cutting-edge computer vision technology – without the complexity or cost of custom development.



As one of the first points of contact between insurers and policyholders, a smooth quoting experience is crucial to building a world class customer experience. However, current processes tend to be inefficient, requiring customers to fill out tedious forms. In recent years, thanks in part to disruption from companies like Lemonade and Hippo, customers are demanding faster, single-click quoting experiences. Betterview’s new quoting web app solves this problem for insurers and improves the overall experience for consumers.

Insurers can implement the Betterview quoting experience directly into their consumer-facing websites and portals. The quoting web app integrates property intelligence from Betterview – including a 100-point roof score, property vulnerability detections, and outside sources of public, private, and commercial geospatial data – to provide a prefill of property attributes that can instantly deliver an accurate, transparent quote. This reinvented quoting experience will help insurers accelerate workflows and build better relationships with new customers.

“Property intelligence tools – including those built on artificial intelligence and computer vision – are transforming every aspect of P&C insurance,” says David Tobias, co-founder and chief operations officer at Betterview. “We had an opportunity to ‘fix’ quoting, making it more accessible and painless for both insurers and their policyholders. We didn’t see a great quoting product out in the market, so we built one and are making it available to all insurers. Our tool boosts efficiency for insurers and improves their expense ratio. But more importantly, it allows them to deliver a superior experience to their customers. It does all of this without requiring any coding on the insurer’s end.”

Betterview previewed their new quoting experience at this year’s Insurtech Connect Conference and will soon make it available as an add-on to all users of their Property Intelligence Platform.

About Betterview: Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1f1a90d-c98e-48bb-a28b-eb1d355bad68

Media Contact: Zach O’Leary Betterview zoleary@betterview.com