WVDOT is hiring entry level Transportation Engineering Technician Trainees and bridge safety inspectors NOW!

Marshall County is hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Marshall County headquarters, 1 DOT Drive, Moundsville. Applicants can be interviewed on the spot, and successful candidates can be hired almost immediately. Marshall County is hiring TRETs and Bridge Safety Inspectors.



TRETs help civil engineers design, build, and maintain our roads and bridges. The TRET program combines on-line training courses and hands-on field experience to develop our next generation of technicians. In partnership with West Virginia’s community and technical colleges, this program offers academic credit toward an A. A. S. degree while obtaining fulltime work experience. The entry level trainee position requires a high school degree or GED and no work experience.



Most TRETs begin as trainees under experienced technicians or civil engineers. As the trainees gain on-line training and work experience, they are given more responsibility and higher pay. Some technicians move on to supervisory positions. Those desiring to pursue a more ambitious career path, may get additional education and become civil engineers.



Bridge safety inspectors are responsible for visiting and inspecting the state’s bridges to help plan maintenance, repairs, upgrades and replacements.



Applicants should apply online at the WVDOT Careers page. Applicants will be sent a test through email, which they will then have three days to complete.



Applicants who pass the test should bring their email notification to the hiring event. Staff will be on hand to assist with the application process if needed. For more information, call 304-558-3111.



Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators, and others who would be needed to bring the Governor’s vision to fruition.



Knowing those workers would be needed – and needed fast – the WVDOT asked the West Virginia Legislature to pass a law allowing the WVDOT to develop its own job posting, interviewing, and hiring procedures. The new hiring procedures revolutionized the department's ability to get job applicants on the job quickly and efficiently.



WVDOT jobs offer competitive wages, great benefits, a supportive work environment, and excellent chances for advancement.



In 2021, the DOT hired 638 new employees. Since January 2022, 721 have been hired. Check the WVDOT website frequently, and you just may find your perfect job.​

