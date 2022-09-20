Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,556 in the last 365 days.

California Condor release a historic music video "The Band" in honour of two former bandmates

Band flag logo

Band flag logo

PäRNU, ESTONIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An Estonian band called California Condor has released a historic video which is dedicated to two former band members who passed away too early.

Ken Loosaar deceased at the age of 28 and Johannes Kuslap deceased at the age of 27. These two men helped the band find it's footing and if it wasn't for these two men, the band wouldn't be where they are today. With this video, California Condor would like to pay their respects to these two great men of honour, because there are no lesser words for these type of men.

The type who push on with a smile and never complain.

Long live, Ken Loosaar. Long live, Johannes Kuslap. You're always with us, where ever you may be.

California Condor is a band that originates from Estonia, a small country in Northern Europe. Forged in the light of 2021, with a collection of friends who make 2 styles of music. The 1st style being Post Grunge & Alternative metal, the second style that can be found in their music is Hop-Hip with a dash of Metal. They’ve been received well, and will be presented at the Worldwide Music Expo in Lisbon from 19-23 October.

Their latest track "The Band" is an example of their unique sound. Drums thud through the mix, reverberating energy around the mix. Guitars are soaked in overdrive and provide a distorted wall of noise whilst synths ebb and flow in-between placing the track in a different dimension entirely. A mixture of softly-penned, diversed vocals and screamo-esc choruses keep us enticed in, creating a textually diverse and unique track in memoriam of two noble souls.

What a way of remembrance.

Homepage
Instagram
Facebook

Kevin Presmann
California Condor Music
email us here

California Condor-The Band

You just read:

California Condor release a historic music video "The Band" in honour of two former bandmates

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.