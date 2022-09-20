UPDATE: Short Term Lane Closures on I-79 Southbound Harmony Bridge in Butler County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing long-term lane closures on I-79 Southbound at the Harmony Bridge in Jackson Township, Butler County September 21 through November 4, 2022.

Motorists can expect lane closures through November 4 as IA Construction Co. Inc. of Franklin continues preservation work on the Southbound Harmony Bridge.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

