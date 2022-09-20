Submit Release
International Cocaine Smuggler Tells All in First Book of New True-Crime Trilogy 'To Live Outside the Law'

Bolivia Two ‘Finding my Mojo’ is the first book in the 'To Live Outside the Law' series, a real life adventure that ran from the 1980's to the 2000's.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simon McCoy smuggled cocaine across six continents and for longer than Pablo Escobar. The former drug smuggler is now telling his story in a series of books. The first being released on Kindle, with the Audible version to follow.

“In 1997 I retired, to write my side of the story. I failed at retirement and writing and so my story remained unfinished. But last year I was finally ready to write those memoirs. 'Finding my Mojo' covers a mere 6 weeks of my life and took a year to write! However Book two is almost ready with book three of the Bolivia trilogy ready for the new year. With four decades of stories to tell, I have a job for life, and I love it….” said Simon McCoy, Author.

Simon McCoy was born in Lambeth, the heart of London’s east end, he joined the merchant navy, jumped ship at seventeen in New Orleans and hitchhiked across hippy America in the early seventies.

Back in the UK he got married at nineteen and with a mortgage, Simon settled down and built a small group of companies. But the recession of the eighties changed all of that. After losing everything, he then spent most of the next four decades making up for lost time, having great adventures, making and losing obscene amounts of money and searching for happiness in all the wrong places.

Bolivia Two ‘Finding My Mojo’ is the first book in the 'To Live Outside the Law' series of non fiction crime trilogies, an adventure that ran from the 1980's to the 2000's. Up until this point, Simon has got by through sheer balls and good luck. This true crime book marks the place where he decides to up his game.

He has a method that works consistently, and with reliable contacts, to a degree. With his new partner Stephen, a witty man with parallel values, they skate over thin ice in style. Creating a credible front business, they charm their way into La Paz’s straight and criminal worlds. You meet a range of characters and situations that put you right there with them. Experience the terror of picking up nine kilos of the world’s best Cocaine in La Paz’s shanty town and driving through the police roadblock on the way back to the city.

McCoy’s stories take the reader from five-star hotels and penthouses in Europe, the Caribbean, and the South Pacific, to jungle kitchens in South America, rondavels in Africa and favelas in Brazil.

