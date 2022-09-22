Creative tech professionals to unite at SPICY talks ‘22 – Forrester headlines ‘All-out Phygital’ event by CHILI publish

Kevin Goeminne, CEO at CHILI publish, at the Aalst HQ in Belgium Join us at SPICY talks '22 for an All-out Phygital experience - November 22-23, Brussels, Belgium

On November 22-23, 2022, agencies and brands can learn how to scale on-brand graphic production for online and offline channels.

Brands and agencies need to be more productive, adaptive, and scalable. Creative Automation technology will propel the velocity of graphic production at scale for both online and offline purposes.” — Kevin Goeminne, CEO @ CHILI publish

AALST, BELGIUM, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHILI publish, the Creative Automation software market leader, announces SPICY talks ’22, the ‘All-out Phygital’ edition of the ultimate creative tech community gathering. This interactive event brings creative professionals together to master the skills, trends, and technology needed to solve real-world graphic production challenges. With keynote speakers like Jay Pattisall (Forrester), Dave Birss (Creative Industry Speaker), and Florian Payri (Aristid Retail Technology for Intermarché), this year’s SPICY talks will focus on helping brands and agencies combine physical in-store or on-site experiences with data-driven digital funnels to create an exceptional “All-out Phygital” customer journey. Driven by global Creative Automation expert CHILI publish, with the support of Martech solution partners and sponsors, SPICY talks ‘22 takes place on 22 and 23 November at The EGG in Brussels, Belgium.

Introducing the new “creative+tech” collaboration platform

“The struggle is familiar to brands and agencies alike: be more productive, adaptive, and scalable,” says Kevin Goeminne, CEO at CHILI publish. “We are excited to host Jay Pattisall at the event to deliver insights on how Intelligent Automation will propel the velocity of content production by 2023. At SPICY talks 2022, we will demonstrate how Creative Automation technology plays a major role to propel the velocity of graphic production at scale for both online and offline purposes. As retailers and consumer brands rely heavily on reaching customers at the point of purchase, creative automation is at the forefront of solving and delivering on the challenge. Use cases from brands like Intermarche, Mercedes, and Peri will demonstrate how Creative Tech saves everyone time, money, and talent resources throughout the process.”

At SPICY talks ’22, CHILI publish CTO (Chief Technology Officer), Ward De Langhe, will present the new solution suite that will allow brands and agencies alike to easily create, edit, and manage Smart Templates in an integrated platform that works with a vast ecosystem of partner solutions. De Langhe comments: “Multivariant campaign iterations are the biggest hurdle everywhere, so we created one platform that facilitates a “creative+tech” workflow for both digital and print output. By giving everyone access to branded content, it eliminates creative silos, so pretty much everyone on the team can generate repurposed content output in a heartbeat. Our team built one of the most comprehensive, integrated, and agile graphic production platforms in the market and I’m excited to demo it for the first time at SPICY talks.”

First speakers and agenda confirmed

Attendees to this ticketed event can join technical training (CHILI Academy) and certification (CHILI certification) sessions, in addition to deep dive use cases (Creative Tech Talks), and business tracks on market insights delivered by CHILI management and inspiring industry leaders, such as:

- Jay Pattisall, Principal Analyst at Forrester on the impact of IA (Intelligent Automation) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) on brands and creative agencies, and how compiling the right tech stack will be imperative to profitability towards 2023 and beyond.

- Dave Birss, creative speaker on how to empower in-house talent while leveraging Intelligent Creativity solutions. Dave will be putting theory into practice with an on-site creativity boosting workshop.

- Florian Payri, General Director at ARISTID Retail Technology will host a Creative Tech Talk on how Creative Automation-driven Retail Tech boosted creativity and scalability through multivariant campaigns at Intermarché and Carrefour.

- David Russell, MD of Oliver Marketing will share how technology enabled talent can deliver personalized and localized multichannel marketing campaigns at hyper-speed for his retail clients.

More speakers, sponsors, and customer use case references will be announced soon.

Who should attend?

SPICY talks is the community gathering for any creative tech professional. Anyone who works for a brand or at an agency and deals with visual communication in marketing, ad tech, sales, in-store POS (Point of Sale) material, … is welcome to discover the rewards of working with Creative Tech to reap the benefits of Creative Automation.

For more information, visit the SPICY talks ’22 website.

About CHILI publish

CHILI publish was founded in 2010 with a single vision: make graphic versioning productive, adaptable, and scalable. Today, hundreds of customers around the globe use CHILI publisher to produce digital and print content at scale and create better customer experiences. With a team of over 75 people, a global ecosystem of integration partners, and offices in Aalst, Belgium, and Chicago, USA, CHILI publish is succeeding in becoming a trusted innovation partner in building the future of creative technology for brands and agencies worldwide.

CHILI publisher is a cloud-based Creative Automation platform that enables brands and agencies to create, edit, and share visual content through secure graphic templates — in accordance with brand guidelines — that can be used across in-house teams and agency partners. Agencies large and small and such Fortune 500 brands as Carrefour, Coca-Cola, and Mars in a variety of industries such as retail, FMCG, real estate, automotive, and more depend on CHILI publisher to streamline automated personalization at scale. CHILI publisher is also utilized by MarTech vendors like Sitecore, 4AllPortal, Akeneo, Horizontal, Pimcore, and others to create new revenue streams and offer new value-adding connectors between content platforms.

More information at:

www.chili-publish.com

www.chili-publish.com/spicytalks-event

This was SPICYtalks '19 - intel, insights, and fun