22B1005470 VSP News Release multiple charges at Southern State Correctional Center
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1005470
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-East Westminster
CONTACT#:802 722 4600
DATE/TIME: 9-12-22
INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center (SSCC) Springfield VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of Dangerous Weapon while Committing a Felony, and 1st Degree Unlawful Restraint
ACCUSED: Aaron Hornbeck-Fielder
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCC
VICTIM: Eric Edson
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCC
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Staff at SSCC reported an incident that occurred at the prison on 9-12-2022. VSP detectives assisted by Department of Corrections (DOC) staff, determined that Aaron Hornbeck-Fielder made a small edged weapon and held this weapon in a threatening manner close to the throat and face of the victim (his cellmate), in their cell. This restricted the victim from freely moving or leaving the cell for a short time. After a brief stand-off, the victim was able to disarm Hornbeck-Fielder, who was then restrained by DOC staff members.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11-1-2022 8 AM
COURT: Windsor Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Accused remains in the custody of the state, in SSCC.
BAIL: Not added to imposed based on this new charge.
MUG SHOT: Not available.
Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
Vermont State Police Troop B – East
1330 Westminster Heights RD
Westminster VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
FAX – (802) 722-4690