22B1005470 VSP News Release multiple charges at Southern State Correctional Center

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1005470

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson                          

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-East Westminster                     

CONTACT#:802 722 4600

 

DATE/TIME: 9-12-22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center (SSCC) Springfield VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of Dangerous Weapon while Committing a Felony, and 1st Degree Unlawful Restraint

 

ACCUSED: Aaron Hornbeck-Fielder                                             

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCC

 

VICTIM: Eric Edson

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCC

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Staff at SSCC reported an incident that occurred at the prison on 9-12-2022.  VSP detectives assisted by Department of Corrections (DOC) staff, determined that Aaron Hornbeck-Fielder made a small edged weapon and held this weapon in a threatening manner close to the throat and face of the victim (his cellmate), in their cell.  This restricted the victim from freely moving or leaving the cell for a short time.  After a brief stand-off, the victim was able to disarm Hornbeck-Fielder, who was then restrained by DOC staff members. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-1-2022 8 AM           

COURT: Windsor Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Accused remains in the custody of the state, in SSCC.    

BAIL: Not added to imposed based on this new charge. 

MUG SHOT: Not available. 

 

 

Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson

Vermont State Police Troop B – East

1330 Westminster Heights RD

Westminster VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

FAX – (802) 722-4690

 

