22B1005470 VSP News Release multiple charges at Southern State Correctional Center

CASE#: 22B1005470

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson

STATION: VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Troop B-East Westminster

CONTACT#:802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: 9-12-22

INCIDENT LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Center (SSCC) Springfield VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of Dangerous Weapon while Committing a Felony, and 1st Degree Unlawful Restraint

ACCUSED: Aaron Hornbeck-Fielder

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCC

VICTIM: Eric Edson

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Inmate at SSCC

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Staff at SSCC reported an incident that occurred at the prison on 9-12-2022. VSP detectives assisted by Department of Corrections (DOC) staff, determined that Aaron Hornbeck-Fielder made a small edged weapon and held this weapon in a threatening manner close to the throat and face of the victim (his cellmate), in their cell. This restricted the victim from freely moving or leaving the cell for a short time. After a brief stand-off, the victim was able to disarm Hornbeck-Fielder, who was then restrained by DOC staff members.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11-1-2022 8 AM

COURT: Windsor Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Accused remains in the custody of the state, in SSCC.

BAIL: Not added to imposed based on this new charge.

MUG SHOT: Not available.

