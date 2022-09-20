Hofmeister applauds four Oklahoma schools awarded prestigious National Blue Ribbon School designation

OKLAHOMA CITY (Sept. 20, 2022) – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister today congratulated four Oklahoma public schools for being named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools for their academic excellence and progress in closing student achievement gaps.

“I am inspired by the effort and teamwork that went into this accomplishment and the high bar these schools are setting for their students,” Hofmeister said. “This level of excellence requires visionary leadership, exceptional educators and the support of engaged families. The hard work of all of these stakeholders is what made these four schools some of the best in the United States.”

Oklahoma’s 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

Checotah Intermediate Elementary School, Checotah Public Schools

Cheyenne Elementary School, Cheyenne Public Schools

Pauls Valley Junior High School, Pauls Valley Public Schools

Warner Elementary School, Warner Public Schools

Since its inception in 1982, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.

National Blue Ribbon Schools serve as models of effective school practices for state and district educators and other schools throughout the nation. A National Blue Ribbon School designation is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

Photographs and brief descriptions of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available at https://www.nationalblueribbonschools.ed.gov/.

