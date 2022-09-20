Whittier Trust Welcomes Andrew Paulson as Vice President

Whittier Trust Company hires Andrew Paulson as Vice President, Real Estate.

SOUTH PASADENA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / As Vice President, Andrew Paulson is responsible for directing and overseeing real estate portfolios for Whittier Trust clients and servicing their real estate needs. This includes acquisitions, dispositions, financing, leasing, and sourcing real estate investment opportunities. He also works to develop new business for Whittier Trust.

"Andrew knows the real estate business inside and out. He's done great things over his decade and a half working in this sector, and we couldn't be more excited to have him on our team." - Chuck Adams, Executive Vice President, Real Estate

Andrew brings to Whittier Trust over 15 years of experience in real estate asset management, with institutional, private equity, and family office firms. Before Whittier Trust, Andrew was a Vice President, Senior Fiduciary Asset Manager at Wells Fargo's Wealth Management Group. Andrew also previously served as a Director of Asset Management at Black Equities in Beverly Hills and as an Asset Manager at American Realty Advisors in Los Angeles.

Andrew earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and an MBA in Finance from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Today, he is active with local organizations in the Pasadena area, supporting youth sports and education.

For more information, contact Brandi J. Fields at BFields@whittiertrust.com, or visit www.whittiertrust.com .

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 545 families and over 40 foundations throughout the US and advises on nearly $18 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Contact:

Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

