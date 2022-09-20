Indri-Trini: The Three Wood, Award-Winning Indian Single Malt Whisky Enters the US Market

World Renowned Indri Whisky Launches Indri-Trini: The Three Wood Whisky in the US Market

NEW YORK (PRWEB) September 20, 2022

Piccadily Distillers announces the release of Indri-Trini Single Malt Indian Whisky: The Three Wood in select states in the United States. This remarkable single malt is distilled in Indri, Haryana, and made from indigenous barely from Rajasthan. It is the first Indian whisky to be produced in three different wooden barrels: ex-bourbon, ex-wine, and PX sherry casks. "We are humbled to have received accolades and appreciation from India, the UK, Europe, and Australia in such a short time. I am confident the single malt consumers in the US will appreciate the complexity of the liquid," says Siddhartha Sharma, Founder, Piccadily Distilleries.

Indri is named after the village where the distillery resides in Haryana, India, bordered by the Himalayas and River Yamuna. The extreme temperature of this region in Northern India, where temperatures swing from 122 F in summer to 32 F in the winter, helps the malt spirit mature faster inside the barrels. This also means that the angels happily take away their share and leave behind sweet tropical flavors and rich natural color. The Sanskrit word Indris refers to the senses, from its pleasant, golden, amber color, to the nutty depth of flavor from burnt pineapple, citrus, and raisins.

Bottled at 46% ABV, Indri-Trini – The Three Wood (Ex-Bourbon, French Red Wine, and PX Sherry Casks), is a single malt made from indigenous six-row barley grown for hundreds of years in Rajasthan. The liquid matured in different barrels is carefully blended to create this expression, which brings out the individual character of each wood, without overshadowing the original whisky profile. The whisky is then bottled and non-chill filtered with no colors added. The packaging of Indri reflects the authentic spirit of India, with the logo written in Hindi in bold on both the canister and the bottle.

"Being the largest independent malt manufacturer and seller of matured malt spirit in India, the natural progression was to launch our own single malt. Our thought was to showcase the best of the liquid we have at our distillery to the world – that is how the concept of Indri-Trini – The Three Wood emerged," says Siddhartha Sharma, Founder, Piccadily Distilleries.

The accolades Indri–Trini has won within a few months of its launch include two Gold medals from the World Whisky Awards for the Best Indian Single Malt and Category Winner, Gold at the International Spirits Challenge, Gold at the International Whisky Competition, and Gold at the World Whisky Masters 2022. Indri–Trini also was picked up as the Editor's Choice, Summer 2022, and was awarded 92 points by the Whisky Advocate magazine. It also received 91 points at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

Indri-Trini is imported to the US by ImpEx Beverages and is available for $55 at select retailers.

About Indri-Trini Single Malt Indian Whisky

Indri Single Malt is distilled in Indri, Haryana, near the Himalayan foothills, near the Yamuna basin. This remarkable single malt is made from indigenous six-row barley grown for hundreds of years in Rajasthan. Matured with care since 2010, Indri–Trini is also the first Indian whisky to be produced in three different wooden barrels: ex-bourbon, ex-wine, and PX sherry casks.

About Piccadily Distilleries

Piccadily Distilleries owns three distilleries in the Northern part of India: Indri, Patiala, and Bawal. The malt distillery at Indri is located off the famous Grand Trunk Road (which linked Central Asia to the Indian Subcontinent for almost 2500 years) and was set up in 2012. The distillery is also home to 6 traditional copper pot stills (designed and made in India) and 40,000 barrels. Today, it is India's largest independent malt manufacturer and seller of malt spirits, with a production capacity of 12000 liters daily and up to 4 million liters yearly. The distillery is rapidly expanding its warehousing capacity to hold another 30,000 barrels. A new visitor center is also under construction and will be open for visitors by the end of the year. The distillery will also soon launch India's first pure cane Juice Rum matured for 12 long years in its tropical climate. The Distillery is also proud to generate power for its consumption without using any fossil fuels.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/indri_trini_the_three_wood_award_winning_indian_single_malt_whisky_enters_the_us_market/prweb18906623.htm