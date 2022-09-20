Herbacin® Introduces New Shower Gels And Body Milks To Its Wellness Products Line

Available in either lavender or wild rose fragrances, these new shower gels and body milks are sure to please!

DALLAS (PRWEB) September 20, 2022

Herbacin® announced today the introduction of refreshing shower gels, and luxurious body milks to its newest Wellness Line. The family-run German beauty company that has been producing botanically-based skin care products for over 100 years, is pleased to add these new products for whole body care.

The new Wellness Shower Gels are the perfect way to start and end the day with both refreshing and relaxing qualities. With naturally-based moisturizing and conditioning ingredients such as soothing essential oils, these shower gels are skin-neutral pH, and are designed to cleanse and moisturize both your skin and hair. The fresh and aromatic fragrances of either lavender or wild rose will relax your senses, while the creamy foam cares for skin and hair as it gently cleanses.

Rich body care with a feel-good effect, Herbacin's new Wellness Body Milks provide the skin with an instant moisture boost which is quickly absorbed, leaving no "sticky" feeling. Aloe vera gel and precious lipids from avocado oil and cupuacu butter work to boost skin regeneration while keeping it moisturized – perfect for the changing seasons! Ideal for dry skin, they are suitable for even sensitive skin as they help soothe skin irritations. For ultimate results, apply Herbacin Wellness Body Milk once or twice a day. Ideally, apply the body milk directly after showering or bathing when the skin is still slightly moist. Available in either lavender or wild rose fragrances.

Long before natural cosmetics became popular, Herbacin products were known and sought after for their quality and efficacy. Now, the brand has grown to become a complete natural face, hand, body, and hair care program, with all the products researched, developed, and produced at Herbacin's own production facilities and research labs in Germany.

For additional information on Herbacin, visit https://herbacinusa.com, or for samples of the new Wellness Line products, please get in touch with Lisa Guay at lisa@adinnyc.com or 239.770.6505.

About Herbacin

Founded in the heart of Germany in 1905, Herbacin created a very distinctive brand early on that still has its roots in nature. Cultivating its own plants and herbs for decades, the entire Herbacin line goes through dermatological testing at the company's facility in Wutha-Farnroda, Germany. This European botanically-based skin, hair and body care line is highly regarded for its commitment to product excellence and integrity. The full line includes: Herbacin Hand, Body and Lip Balms, The Wellness Line, Facial Care, Intensive Moisture, Shampoos and Shower Gels, Foot Care, and the Camouflage Men's Line. Herbacin products are kind to your skin and the environment. Herbacin is strictly against animal testing and unnecessary chemical additives. Produced locally, selecting fruits, essential oils, butter, spices or herbs, including from organic cultivation within the local region, together with all of the packaging 100 percent recyclable.

