TIIP Enhances its Systems Aware Investing Launchpad, Adds New Investor Association Partners ICCR and IEN

Launchpad empowers investors with advanced system-level investing strategies designed to address climate change and other global challenges.

The Investment Integration Project (TIIP), a consulting services and applied research firm focused on system-level investing, today announced a series of enhancements to its Systems Aware Investing Launchpad (SAIL) platform and welcomed the Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility (ICCR) and the Intentional Endowments Network (IEN) to its growing list of investor groups adopting SAIL's advanced system-level investing strategies.

SAIL, which was featured in Barron's PENTA earlier this year, is an all-encompassing investment information platform for investors seeking to better address social and environmental risks and achieve greater impact. It is a first-of-its-kind, web-based, plug-and-play solution that guides investors in launching or refining their system-level investing approaches.

"Partnering on the SAIL pilot program with TIIP will help our investor members amplify their pioneering work to engage the world's largest companies on their social and environmental impacts," said ICCR CEO Josh Zinner. "For five decades, our coalition, representing over 300 global institutional investors with more than $4 trillion in assets, has been at the forefront of the shareholder advocacy movement and this program will help our members steward their assets to better manage intergenerational, systemic risks."

"IEN members—which represent over 200 endowments, foundations, outsourced CIO firms and investment consultants, investment managers, and nonprofit partners representing over $7 trillion in assets—have increasingly sought to address systemic risks like inequality, climate change and racial injustice as they threaten a thriving society," said IEN Co-Founder and Executive Director Georges Dyer. "Partnering with TIIP, leaders of the system-level investing movement, will provide our members with access to a rich database of resources, tools, and best practices guidance for implementing system-level investing."

Enhanced System-Level Investing

SAIL, as covered in Forbes, is designed to equip investors with the knowledge and tools to prepare to adopt system-level investing, position themselves to influence change, and pursue a variety of activities to help bring about that change. It offers an advanced framework for investors to decide which facets of systemic issues to focus on and which tactics and strategies to deploy.

The platform's new features represent a significant leap forward for SAIL and are based on feedback from a variety of financial institutions that tested a beta version of the platform earlier this year.

While the original version focused exclusively on Income Inequality, this new iteration of SAIL allows users to learn, contemplate, address, and ultimately incorporate investment approaches that consider the interconnected nature of the 21st century's most pressing, complex challenges.

New SAIL features include:



An ‘Issue Agnostic' version of SAIL, taking users through the 6-step process as it relates to multiple systemic issues – with emphasis on supporting investors who want to consider multiple systemic issues and how they are interrelated

New and improved ‘notes' section that allows users to keep track on their personalized notes & thoughts while going through the program

Programming that allows for enterprise level access, allowing multiple users to work on the same strategy document at once

A refined version of the ‘Launchpad' –a strategy document that can be used to make the case for system-level investing to CIOs, boards, and other c-suite members

Targeted discussion guides to help users of SAIL gather the necessary information from various stakeholders in their institution

Additional content in SAIL's Community of Practice

"Investors know the critical challenges society faces, but they need practical step-by-step approaches and tools to achieve their investment goals," added TIIP CEO William Burckart. "Both ICCR and IEN are leading the way, helping investors, asset owners, asset managers, and other industry stakeholders take on these global systemic challenges, establish best practices, and transform the broader industry."

To learn more about supporting this initiative as well as applying to join the investor cohorts forming, please contact TIIP at SetSAIL@TIIProject.com

The Investment Integration Project (TIIP)

TIIP's mission is to help investors understand how healthy social, environmental, and financial systems can benefit their portfolios. TIIP provides consulting services, applied research, and a turnkey solution that supports investors' pursuit of system-level investing, an advanced approach to ESG integration and impact investing that focuses on managing systemic risks and investing in solutions to systemic problems.

