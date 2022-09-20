Microwavable Foods Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around $230.93 Billion by 2031

Global Microwavable Foods Market was accounted for $120.45 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $230.93 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer demand for convenient microwavable food products that are healthy, ethical, comforting and fit fast-paced life is a major trend in the U.S. and European countries such as UK, Germany, and France. Increased usage of household cooking technologies in developed countries further drives the market growth. Moreover, rise in disposable incomes in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil has led to increased expenditure on time-saving and labor-saving microwavable food products. Consumers are not willing to spend much time on food preparation; thus, they prefer convenience over price. In addition, they seek for fast solutions such as shelf stable, chilled, and frozen microwavable foods, replacing traditional cooked meals. Redefinition of gender roles in households, with more women working outside, further supplements the demand for microwavable foods.

Covid-19 scenario:

Reduction in footfall in retail outlets and grocery stores and shortage of potential foods hindered the market growth during the pandemic.

Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, several microwavable foods producing companies surged their production to meet the demand of customers.

Due to prolonged lockdown, the supply chain disrupted and prices of raw material increased.

The frozen food segment dominated the market

By product, the frozen food segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market, as they offer better nutritional benefits and taste compared to fresh food. However, the chilled food segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, due tochanges in lifestyles of the people and urbanization.

The online sales channel segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By distribution channel, the online sales channel segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031, due to easy accessibility offered by online sales channel platforms. However, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to availability of a broad range of food and beverages under a single roof.

Europe, followed by North America, held the highest share

By region, the market across Europe, followed by North America, dominated in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to high consumption of microwavable foods. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the number of working women population.

