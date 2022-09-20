Krispy Kreme #1 Most Intimate Fast Food Brand in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2022 Study

Fast Food Ranks in Bottom 40% of All Industries Studied; Costa Coffee and Starbucks Round Out Top Three

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2022 / Krispy Kreme is the #1 most intimate fast food brand in MBLM's Brand Intimacy 2022 Study, the largest study of brands based on emotions, now in its 12th year. The industry ranks 12th out of 19 examined. The enhanced 2022 study combines MBLM's proven Brand Intimacy model with the power of AI and big data to analyze over 600 brands, assessing how consumers bond with the brands they use and love. Costa Coffee and Starbucks round out the top three fast food brands, respectively. MBLM found that the top keyword for Krispy Kreme was the emoji "🤤." Costa Coffee's top keyword was "😋" and Starbucks' was "