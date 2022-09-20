Flavors & Spirits of Etéreo will bring NYC's Employees Only to Mexico's Riviera Maya This Fall

The events include a Day of the Dead party on October 29th and a special dinner paired with The Lost Explorer Mezcal on November 5th

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection, the newest luxury oceanfront resort on Mexico's pristine Riviera Maya, has announced Flavors & Spirits of Etéreo, a series of rotating residencies and collaborations with the world's best chefs and bartenders that will bring guests along on a delicious journey to explore the region's epicurean heritage. Visiting partners will unite with Etéreo's culinary and bar team to craft inventive experiences for dining and imbibing using the local abundance from the land and sea. Flavors & Spirits of Etéreo will spotlight native ingredients and rare flavors from various regions in Mexico while integrating distinctive techniques brought forth by prominent chefs and mixologists.

The series debuted with a residency by the head mixologist at NYC's Please Don't Tell earlier this summer, and the next iteration will bring another legendary speakeasy in downtown Manhattan, Employees Only, to the resort between October 28 and November 6, 2022. Throughout the partnership, Employees Only lead bartenders, Frank Maldonado and Bryan Cortes, will recreate their vibe in NYC with cocktail experiences throughout the property. Their specially curated menus and music-filled revelry will be available at Che Che each evening from 9 p.m. to late. Regarded as an NYC institution and known for its old-world ambiance, Employees Only is renowned for its classically elevated cocktails, but the duo will shake things up at Etéreo with a hyper-local interpretation of their signature recipes. For example, their Yankee Notions beverage will be made with a local Mexican whiskey, Juan del Campo, Rainwater Madeira, homemade Chamomile cordial, and served over a large cube.

"We look forward to welcoming the talented team from Employees Only to our beachfront escape in Riviera Maya," says Vinod Narayan, general manager, Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection. "Each event that is part of Flavors & Spirits of Etéreo is a true collaboration and offers our guests a creative way to explore Mexico's diverse cuisine and spirits through a creative lens."

Also in collaboration with The Lost Explorer Mezcal, many of the locally-inspired cocktails, including those served at the Dia de Muertos party, will be made with the most awarded mezcal of 20221 made with the rhythm of nature in Valles Centrales of Oaxaca. Produced in partnership with the Maestro Mezcalero Don Fortino Ramos, The Lost Explorer Mezcal is a toast to empowering sustainable Mexican enterprise while protecting the ancient artisanal craft, while assisting the communities of Oaxaca heritage and biodiversity of Mexico.

On October 29, an authentic Día de Muertos party will commence at Che Che, featuring The Lost Explorer Mezcal. Guests will celebrate the centuries-old tradition with décor, live music, prohibition-style cocktails with a splash of regional inspiration, and more. The evening's specialty cocktail will be made with Passion Fruit puree, homemade Orgeat, and The Lost Explorer Mezcal. Served over crushed ice in a clay mug, it will be garnished with traditional marigold flowers. Employees Only will also be presenting an interpretation of their famous EO Espresso Martini with The Lost Explorers Mezcal and Nixta Corn Liqueur.

A special dinner will also take place in partnership with The Lost Explorer Mezcal as well as Beatriz Vázquez Gómez of the local market restaurant, La Cocina de Frida. On November 5, pre- and post-dinner cocktail tastings will take place at the resort's Resol Garden, where the Employees Only team will create unique beverages with The Lost Explorer Mezcal. Dinner at Itzam restaurant will begin with guests finding "their own mezcal" by tasting and selecting the agave (Espadin, Tobala or Salmiana) they like best. The resort's Executive Chef Miguel Baltazar alongside Beatriz, who is a local treasure with a natural-born talent for working with aromas and flavors, will pair three different menus of Oaxacan cuisine to each agave, offering guests a varying dinner experience based on their preference.

Additional experiences during the Employees Only collaboration include an Opening Night party at Che Che on October 28. The kick-off will include an evening of libations, a DJ, live entertainment, and conclude with an Etéreo-inspired version of the Employees Only soul-soothing chicken soup. A "Beach Cap" will close out the partnership on November 6 at the resort's seaside dining outlet, Changarro. With toes in the sand, guests will enjoy some of the speakeasy's handcrafted signatures alongside live oyster shucking for the freshest sea-to-table bites.

Flavors & Spirits of Etéreo's memorable occasions invite guests to breathe in the salty sea air and explore a world of rare flavor. Beyond the resort's vibrant restaurants, its one-of-a-kind experiences, restorative spa, white sand beach, inviting pools, and endless views of the Caribbean create endless moments for inspiration, adventure, and fun.

Additional partnerships and guest chefs will be announced throughout the year. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit aubergeresorts.com/etereo/flavors-spirits-events-contact.

About Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection

Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection is located on Mexico's Riviera Maya, within the luxury Kanai development just 30 miles from Cancun International Airport, and set amongst a protected mangrove forest along a pristine stretch of the Caribbean Sea. The resort's 75 luxury accommodations—ranging from 875 sq. ft. Studios to 3,925 sq. ft. three-bedroom Penthouse Suites—are entirely oceanfront or oceanview and feature luxurious bathrooms with dual vanities and soaking tubs and expansive private terraces with floor to ceiling glass doors. From outdoor adventures that offer an up-close look at nature to time spent with local artisans learning about their craft, the resort's on and off-site experiences program has been designed to celebrate the vibrancy of the Yucatán and its storied culture. Mayan-inspired signature restaurant Itzam offers innovative exploratory flavors and panoramic ocean views from its open-air seating, lounge terrace and private dining room, Pixán. Further exploring the destination's culture and history, outdoor eatery, Che Che, reveres 'nikkei' tradition and tells the story of techniques of Japan as told through Latin American ingredients. For wellness seekers, SANA, An Auberge Spa, welcomes guests to a serene healing space inspired by ancient practices and set forward by modern wellness trends.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com/etereo

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 22 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

For more information: aubergeresorts.com

About Employees Only

In 2004, Employees Only began as a speakeasy in the heart of the West Village, created by five bar industry friends on a mission to fill a void in the after-hours scene in downtown New York City. Curiously tucked behind a fortune teller's lair and reflecting an old world vibe through its art deco accents and a candlelit ambiance, it transports guests to another era as they indulge in late night revelry around the serpentine bar or enjoy supper in the elevated back dining room. Honored with an exhaustive number of industry awards and accolades — including Spirited Awards for "Best American Bar Team," "World's Best Cocktail Bar" and "World's Best Drinks Selection" by Tales of the Cocktail, as well as nine consecutive appearances on Drinks International's "World's 50 Best Bars" list, including their 2016 win of the "Legends of the List" award — EO has cemented its status as a vanguard of the cocktail revolution and an institution in its own right. EO now has locations in Singapore, Sydney, and Los Angeles, in addition to its New York City flagship. More at employeesonlynyc.com

About The Lost Explorer Mezcal:

The Lost Explorer Mezcal is a handcrafted artisanal spirit made from 100% agave, cultivated in the sun-soaked Valles Centrales, Oaxaca in Mexico. Produced in partnership with Maestro Mezcalero Don Fortino Ramos, it is a toast to empowering sustainable Mexican enterprise, whilst protecting the artisanal craft, heritage and biodiversity of Mexico. Harvested in harmony with the elements and in tune with the rhythm of nature, The Lost Explorer Mezcal is deeply committed to sustainable practices. The most internationally awarded mezcal of 2021, the range of three uniquely profiled expressions - Espadín, Tobalá and Salmiana - seek to inspire people to celebrate the earth and live curiously, exploring the wonder and diversity of the agave plant.

