Latest Seasonally Unadjusted Unemployment and Job Estimates for Local Labor Markets in Massachusetts for August 2022 

Boston, MA — September 20, 2022 - Local unemployment rates increased in eighteen labor market areas and remained unchanged in six areas in the state during the month of August compared to July, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported.

Compared to August 2021, the rates were down in twenty-four labor market areas.

Of the fifteen areas for which estimates are published, four areas gained jobs. The largest increases occurred in the Lawrence-Methuen Town-Salem MA-NH (+1.1%), Haverhill-Newburyport-Amesbury Town MA-NH (+0.6%), and Brockton-Bridgewater-Easton (+0.4%) areas.

From August 2021 to August 2022, fourteen areas gained jobs with the largest percentage increases seen in the Boston-Cambridge-Newton (+5.6), Lawrence-Methuen Town-Salem MA-NH (+4.7), and Springfield MA-CT (+4.3) areas.

In order to compare the statewide rate to local unemployment rates, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the statewide unadjusted unemployment rate for August 2022 was 3.5 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the revised July estimate.

Last week, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development reported the statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the month of August 2022 was 3.6 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the July 2022 estimate of 3.5 percent.

The statewide seasonally adjusted preliminary jobs estimate showed an increase of 6,400 jobs in August, and an over-the-year gain of 126,400 jobs.

The unadjusted unemployment rates and job estimates for the labor market areas reflect seasonal fluctuations and therefore may show different levels and trends than the statewide seasonally adjusted estimates.

The estimates for labor force, unemployment rates, and jobs for Massachusetts are based on different statistical methodology specified by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

NOTES: The preliminary September 2022 and the revised August 2022 unemployment rates, labor force data and jobs estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, October 21, 2022; local unemployment statistics will be released on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Detailed labor market information is available at http://www.mass.gov/EconomicResearch.

