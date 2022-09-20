Waterford Technologies named in two of the Best-Of award winners by Expert Insights
Waterford Technologies named in two of the Best-Of award winners by Expert Insights for SISCIN (Best-Of Backup and File) and MailMeter (Best-Of Email Archiving)WATERFORD, WATERFORD, IRELAND, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Waterford Technologies has been named in two of the Best-Of award winners by Expert Insights. The company has been awarded a Fall 2022 Expert Insights ‘Best-Of’ award for SISCIN (Best-Of Backup and File) and MailMeter (Best-Of Email Archiving)
SISCIN delivers peerless analytics, actionable data decisions, granular policy management and reporting to unstructured file data across an organisation in minutes. MailMeter is an eDiscovery, archiving and compliance solution for MS Office 365 and Gmail that enables organisations to gain full control of their email compliance archiving requirements.
Waterford Technologies has offices in Ireland, UK, and USA. Their client includes Greggs, Digicel, OPW, Department of An Taoiseach, Polaris Bank, Fannin Healthcare, BAM Contractors, City of Pembroke Pines, Department of Justice Equality and Law Reform, Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Garda Ombudsman, An Garda Siochana, Chief State Solicitors office, Tulare County numerous County Councils and SME’s.
Expert Insights’ Best-Of Awards recognize exceptional cybersecurity providers across multiple categories including cloud software, and storage, highlighting up to notable 11 vendors in each category. Their Best-Of award winners are carefully chosen by its inhouse team of editors, based on extensive research each solution’s merits for its performance and functionality, customer reviews and how they compare to other vendors in the market. Recipients of these awards were specifically selected for their outstanding features, strong capabilities, and positive user experiences. Expert Insights also takes into consideration pricing, target markets and the deployment process when selecting the top vendors.
