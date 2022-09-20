PIXELYNX and Laylo Partner to Power Fan Messaging and Drops in the Music Metaverse

/EIN News/ -- LONDON and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – PIXELYNX , the music metaverse™ gaming platform founded by groundbreaking electronic musicians and technology visionaries Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5 and Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, announced today a partnership with Laylo, a creator messaging and CRM platform designed for drop notifications and fan engagement. The companies will work together to implement Laylo’s full suite of audience management suite and bring its customizable creator messaging and drops platform to artists, creators and brands in ELYNXIR , the debut game from PIXELYNX set to launch later this year.



Laylo’s unique, easy-to-use platform will allow the artists, creators and brands that are part of ELYNXIR to directly communicate with fans across Instagram DMs, SMS, Email and more. They will also have the ability to deliver new digital goods quickly and seamlessly via drops. Using Laylo, artists will retain ownership of their fan data gathered from ELYNXIR.

“We love everything Laylo is building. Their platform is essential for any creator or brand entering Web3,” says PIXELYNX CEO and co-founder, Inder Phull. “We will be building integrations between our products that make it easy for creators to manage their drops.”

“When we heard Inder’s vision for the Pixelynx universe and the creators they’re building with, we knew we needed to be working together,” says Laylo CEO and co-founder, Alec Ellin. “Together, we’ll give creators a way to build incredible drop experiences for their fans, ownership of their data, and deeper engagement inside the ELYNXIR game.”

The ELYNXIR mobile app will be the first step into a dynamic universe that merges music, gaming and immersive experiences like never before. ELYNXIR’s goal is to empower artists, engage players, and grow continuously through the vision and power of creators. The ELYNXIR mobile app is built on the Niantic Lightship ARDK, leveraging thrilling augmented reality and geolocation to discover a world of games, music, artists, collectibles and amazing community created-content, much of which delivers the opportunity for digital ownership, along with a marketplace to buy, sell and trade.

About Laylo

Laylo is a CRM and Drops platform for creators and brands, helping them drive more sales & streams through direct fan engagement. Launched in 2021 by Alec Ellin and Saj Sanghvi, Laylo powers drops for some of the world’s biggest musicians, podcasters, celebrities, and brands allowing them to automatically notify fans about new content, merchandise and tickets through SMS, Email, Instagram DM, Facebook Messenger, and Discord. Laylo further empowers creators by giving them complete ownership of their fan data. Learn more at laylo.com .

About PIXELYNX

PIXELYNX is a new gaming venture by iconic musicians and technologists Joel Zimmerman aka deadmau5, Richie Hawtin aka Plastikman, and music industry visionaries Ben Turner (Graphite; IMS: International Music Summit; AFEM: Association for Electronic Music), Dean Wilson (Seven20 Entertainment / mau5trap), and Inder Phull, a music metaverse futurist. The company, based in London and Los Angeles, is focused on building a music metaverse that will transform the way artists connect and engage with their fans through gaming experiences. Its debut mobile game, ELYNXIR, will be out later this year.

