pixiv is Celebrating its 15th Anniversary and Over 84 Million Registered Users Globally

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv", Office: Shibuya, Tokyo) has been operating the illustration, manga, and novel posting platform pixiv for 15 years.

pixiv: https://www.pixiv.net/

In the past 15 years, since it began in 2007, pixiv has had over 84 million registered users and over 118 million works posted. pixiv would like to thank the creators and their fans for enjoying creative activities and helping pixiv usher in this platform to its 15th year.

The international community is growing, both in posting and viewing works

pixiv started with Japan as its focus, but in recent years the number of works posted and browsed by the international community has increased. The number of active users in languages other than Japanese has surpassed 50% of its user base, and pixiv recently recorded more than 260 thousand works posted in a single month from regions other than Japan.

pixiv will continue to work hard to overcome geographical distance and language boundaries.

New and revamped features in the last year

In the last year, pixiv has mainly been revamping the following features to allow everybody on its platform to enjoy it even more.

pixiv will continue to be a place that stimulates creativity and overflows with many possibilities. pixiv will also keep pushing forward so that pixiv can continue to be a place for people all over the globe to enjoy their creative aspirations.

pixiv 15th Anniversary Infographics

pixivEMOOOji feature releases Tuesday, Sept. 20

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZR05vLBYv4

pixiv will be hosting SUPER pixivEMOOOji Month on pixiv.

Announcement page: https://www.pixiv.net/special/pixiv-emoooji?utm_source=pixiv&utm_medium=content-text&utm_campaign=emoooji&utm_content=press

What is SUPER pixivEMOOOji Month?

It's a project where users will be able to express their feelings of support for creators and works through emojis. pixiv is releasing this feature for a limited time with the hope that users can have more fun while using pixiv and be able to better express their feelings.

Period

From Tuesday, Sept. 20 to Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, at 11:59 am JST

Notes

Please read the following before you participate in this project:

SUPER pixivEMOOOji Month guidelines: https://www.pixiv.net/special/pixiv-emoooji/guideline

■ About pixiv

pixiv is a social network for creators to focus on communicating through their work. The service started in September 2007 with the goal of creating a place where people could have more fun with their creative activities. Currently, there are over 84 million people registered.

For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact

pixiv Public Relations: Eri Takahashi

E-mail address: info@pixiv.co.jp







Related Images











Image 1: pixiv 15th Anniversary

















Image 2: Total registered users

















Image 3: Total number of works posted

















Image 4: Percentage by language

















Image 5: Monthly posts from outside of Japan









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment