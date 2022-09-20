TGS to Enhance Data-Driven Solutions for the Global Wind Industry Alongside New, Cost-Effective Subscription Package for Wind AXIOM

/EIN News/ -- OSLO, Norway (20 September 2022) – TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced the global expansion of wind resource data in its flagship Wind AXIOM solution – a wind development insights platform that enhances data and information across all stages of offshore wind development.

Subscribers are now one click away from widely accepted ERA5, NEWA, and GWA wind resource data, bringing cutting-edge insights and allowing users of all levels of technical expertise to explore and unlock the value of wind potential.

More specifically, TGS’ Wind AXIOM incorporates wind resource data from ERA5’s native model levels, allowing viewing and downloading of ERA5 data across eight different heights from 10m up to 205m. The native model level data from ERA5 have not been easily accessible previously, so subscribers now have a very quick and simple way to access ERA5 long-term reference time series at locations globally.

This significant global data upgrade is now available to all Wind AXIOM users via the new Explorer subscription package . The cost-effective subscription allows full functionality of the Wind AXIOM platform, including energy output calculations and estimated revenue projections. It also provides access to global contextual data layers, including transmission infrastructure, shipping lanes, and several environmental categories and marine restrictions. In addition, the data layers and analytic capabilities available within the Wind AXIOM Explorer subscription allow users to understand the feasibility and risks at prospective offshore projects quickly. And, for unmatched width of analysis into development risks and opportunities, Wind AXIOM can be coupled with offshore wind project and supply chain intelligence plus country-level policy and regulatory overviews provided by 4C Offshore, a TGS company.

Wind AXIOM now includes Bid Developer or Lease Developer subscription level upgrades when users are ready for deeper analysis utilizing richer data sources. These subscription levels offer access to improved wind resource data, including high-resolution Numerical Weather Prediction model simulations and observational data from TGS’s floating LiDAR buoy measurement campaigns – further enhancing and validating TGS’ expansive wind data coverage worldwide.

Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS, said: “As part of the energy evolution, demand for new offshore wind projects has never been greater. As a result, TGS has designed its Wind AXIOM analytics platform to provide users with an easy-to-use and scientifically justified commentary on new offshore wind projects worldwide, both in upcoming lease-round areas and yet-to-be-defined locations. We’re pleased to offer these new updates within the platform to enhance offshore wind development bid preparation and decision-making while reducing project development costs and timelines.”

TGS is inviting industry professionals with interest or investment in wind assessment and project development to undertake a free trial of the Wind AXIOM platform at tgs.com/wind .

The Company will also be at WindEnergy Hamburg (September 27-29, 2022) showcasing Wind AXIOM and is accepting meeting requests for onsite demonstrations.

