Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market size, strategies, competitive landscape, trends & factor analysis 2022-2032
Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers market reach USD 875.23 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.34% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers market reach USD 875.23 Million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.34% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights.
Hyperbilirubinemia or jaundice is a condition that is common in newborns with few symptoms. Physiological jaundice is noticeable but there is also an underlying pathological jaundice whose prevalence is higher in a few countries. When the amount of bilirubin increases by more than 95 percent in the age group, it is considered hyperbilirubinemia.
Although normal bilirubin acts as an antioxidant in the biological system, its presence in the upper extremities may lead to damage to the central nervous system leading to neurological and behavioral damage. There are several types of bilirubinemia which are pathological, physiological, and hemolytic and jaundice due to breastfeeding.
Hemolytic bilirubinemia is further divided into ABO blood group incompatibility, Rh factor intolerance and jaundice associated with Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency.
Download a sample copy of this report: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-66640
Drivers:
•According to the National Neonatal-Perinatal Database (NNPD), the incidence of hyperbilirubinemia is 3.3% and the incidence of it is 22.1%. In newborn babies, a pale yellow color starts to fade from the face and then out to the body and edges. Cases of jaundice are common in low- and middle-income countries.
•Technological advancement in the transcutaneous bilirubinometers.
Restrain:
•High cost of bilirubin meter
•Shortage of skilled workers
Opportunity:
•Increasing adoption of the technology
•Online sale is possible due to e-commerce
Challenges:
•Use of latest technology by competitors
•Difference in serum bilirubin (TSB) measurement using transcutaneous bilirubin (TcB) meters is the challenge for producers in the bilirubin meter market
Impact of COVID 19 on Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market
The recent outbreak of COVID-19 began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and has since spread rapidly around the world. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany and the US are among the countries worst affected by the number of positive cases and deaths reported, since March 2020. Companies in the bilirubin meter market are turning towards the online tracking programs to effectively manage child jaundice, which helps reduce stress in an already endangered health care system
Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market, By Product type
Based on the product type, Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers market is divided into benchtop, portable.
Portable bilirubinometers are expected to boost in the forecasting period.
Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market, ,By End user
Based on end user, Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers market is divided into hospital, pediatric and neonatal intensive care units, nursing home, home/outpatient setting private research laboratory.
Hospital is expected to grow in forecasting period because of increasing in the demand for experimental purpose.
Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market, By Region
Based on region, Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers market is divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.
North America is expected to hold a significant market share in the global bilirubinometers market, due to increased incidence of jaundice in newborn patients, increased healthcare costs, and the availability of well-established health care infrastructure. According to the Global Health Data Exchange, in 2017, the prevalence rates in the United States for hemolytic and neonatal jaundice had increased (27,736) from previous years, leading to the adoption of transcutaneous bilirubinometers for testing and diagnosis. This adoption of bilirubinometers has led to the growth of a transformed market in the region.
Recent Development in the Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market
•Koninklijke Philips N.V.- a Dutch multinational conglomerate based in Amsterdam, expanded its marketing capabilities to direct its BiliChek device to test for non-invasive jaundice. The new equipment contributes to the strong growth of the bilirubin meter market, estimated at ~ US $ 500 Mn by 2030.
•Because of the high risk of hyperbilirubinemia (neonatal jaundice) in newborns, medtech companies in the bilirubin meter market are expanding their R&D capabilities to introduce non-invasive transcutaneous bilirubin meters.
•It has been found that TcB tends to lower TSB in newborns and adults with low melanin and over-regulates TSB in people with high melanin levels in the skin. Therefore, medtech companies expand their R&D muscles to improve technology in TcB devices and address the problems of different ethnic groups.
•according to IEEE GlobalSpec, the device was developed by Rice University and is suitable for use in monitoring bilirubin levels in newborns. The device, called the BiliSpec RICE 360, is a portable battery powered device. BiliSpec is part of a 17-episode newborn package called NEST (Newborn Essential Solutions and Technologies) designed specifically for African hospitals. Bilirubin in the blood is always prescribed by a doctor. It is very painful to sting regularly to remove blood from a child's heel for testing. The device is soft and painless, as this device does not cause any harm to the baby. As a result, the demand for these resources is increasing.
•On November 12, 2013, Draeger unveiled the JM-105 jaundice meter in the U.K. A non-invasive transcutaneous bilirubinometer device designed to identify vulnerable children as young as 24 weeks old.
Some key Points of the Global Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market Report are:
•An in-depth global Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.
•Major companies operating in the global Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers market, which include Aegis Medical Innovations, Delta Medical International, Drägerwerk AG, Beijing M&B Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd, Micro Lab, Natus Medical, Philips Healthcare, Refine Medical Technology, Reichert Technologies and Xuzhou Kejian Hi-tech. Avihealthcare, Mennen Medical Ltd (Nektop Ltd), KoninklijkePhilips NV, Micro Lab Instruments, Zhengzhou Dison Instrument And Meter Co. Ltd, DAVID, and GINEVRI Srl, among others.
•Impact of COVID-19 on the global Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers market
Buy This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/transcutaneous-bilirubinometers-market/single_user_license
Contact Us:
Ajay D
Quince Market Insights
Pune India
Phone: US +1 208 405 2835 UK +44 1444 39 0986 APAC +91 706 672 4848
Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com
Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com
Browse Related Reports:
• Delivery Robots Market : https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/delivery-robots-market
• Autonomous Last Mile Delivery Market : https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/autonomous-last-mile-delivery-market
• Heavy-Duty Trucks Market : https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/heavy-duty-trucks-market
Jemim Haque
Quince Market Insights
+1 208-405-2835
email us here