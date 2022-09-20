Max Barror Named Lynnfield and South Lynnfield Branch Manager at The Savings Bank
The Savings Bank is happy to welcome Max Barror back to the Bank as a member of the management team.”WAKEFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Barror has been named Manager of the Lynnfield and South Lynnfield Branch Offices of The Savings Bank. He recently rejoined The Savings Bank as a Call Center Representative, and then as the Assistant Manager of the Andover Branch.
— Bob DiBella, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Savings Bank
Max was previously with The Savings Bank as the Assistant Manager of the Lakeside Branch Office. Prior to that, Max’s time at the bank included the positions of Teller and Head Teller at the Main Office.
“The Savings Bank is happy to welcome Max Barror back to the Bank as a member of the management team,” Bob DiBella, President of The Savings Bank said. “He brings a wealth of knowledge of branch management, as well as strong customer and communication skills to the position. We wish him well in his new position.”
Max attended Montserrat College of Art, North Shore Community College, and MassArt.
In his free time, Max is a huge hockey and soccer fan and enjoys illustration and graphic design.
