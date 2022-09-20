When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: September 17, 2022 FDA Publish Date: September 19, 2022 Product Type: Drugs Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product contains benzene Company Name: Salon Technologies International Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Ocean Citron Hand Sanitizer

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – September 16, 2022 – Orlando, Florida. Salon Technologies International. Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of Antica Ocean Citron Hand Sanitizer (alcohol) Gel 65%, Lot 1166A. Expiration 6/18/2023 to the consumer level. Firm lab testing has found the product to contain benzene.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation , orally ,and through the skin. Depending on duration and level of exposure , it can result in cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. Salon Tech International, Inc. has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is used to help reduce bacteria , that potentially can cause disease , when soap and water are not available.

512 bottles of Antica Ocean Citron Hand Sanitizer (alcohol) Gel 65%, Lot 1166A, Expiration 6/18/2023 was distributed in the Seattle, Washington area.

Salon Technologies International. Inc. has notified its distributors by email and is arranging for return of all recalled products. Consumers that have product which is being recalled should stop using and return unused product to where it was obtained.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Salon Technologies International. Inc. by phone number ( 407-248-2948 ) or e-mail address salontechnologiesint@gmail.com , Monday to Friday 9am – 5pm , EST.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.