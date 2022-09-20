Submit Release
Nano Dimension to Participate in the Lytham Partners’ Fall 2022 Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- The Company to Present and Meet with Investors on September 28th and 29th

Waltham, Mass, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM, “Nano Dimension” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of Additively Manufactured Electronics (“AME”) and multi-dimensional polymer, metal & ceramic Additive Manufacturing (“AM”) 3D printers, will be presenting at the Lytham Partners’ Fall 2022 Virtual Investor Conference, which is being held on Wednesday and Thursday, September 28th & 29th.

This event is part of the Lytham Partners Conference Series, which has featured over 200 high growth companies from various industries. In addition to a presentation by Nano Dimension, management will be participating in one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To register for the event and/or for a 1x1 meeting, click here or email breza@lythampartners.com.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension’s (Nasdaq: NNDM) vision is to transform the electronics and similar additive manufacturing sectors through the development and delivery of an environmentally friendly and economically efficient additive manufacturing, Industry 4.0 solution, while enabling a one-production-step-conversion of digital designs into functioning devices – on-demand, anytime, anywhere.                   

The DragonFly® IV system and specialized materials serve cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices (Hi-PED®s) fabrication needs by simultaneously depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances while integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. The outcomes are Hi-PEDs which are critical enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. In addition, these products enable iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market, and device performance gains.

Nano Dimension also develops complementary production equipment for Hi-PEDs and printed circuit board (PCB) assembly (Puma, Fox, Tarantula, Spider, etc.). The core competitive edge for this technology is in its adaptive, highly flexible surface-mount technology (SMT) pick-and-place equipment, materials dispenser suitable for both high-speed dispensing and micro-dispensing, as well as an intelligent production material storage and logistics system.

Additionally, Nano Dimension is a leading developer and supplier of high-performance control electronics, software, and ink delivery system. It invents and delivers state-of-the-art 2D and 3D printing hardware and unique operating software. It focuses on high-value, precision-oriented applications such as specialized direct-to-container packaging, printed electronics functional fluids, and 3D printing, which is all controlled by the proprietary software system - Atlas

Serving similar users of Hi-PEDs, Nano Dimension’s Fabrica 2.0 micro additive manufacturing system enables the production of microparts based on a Digital Light Processor (DLP) engine that achieves repeatable micron levels resolution. The Fabrica 2.0 is engineered with a patented array of sensors that allows a closed feedback loop, using proprietary materials to achieve very high accuracy while remaining a cost-effective mass manufacturing solution. It is used in the areas of micron-level resolution of medical devices, micro-optics, semiconductors, micro-electronics, micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), microfluidics, and life sciences instruments.

For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com.

Nano Dimension Investor Relations Contact:

Laine Yonker, Investor Relations, Edison Group | lyonker@edisongroup.com

Nano Dimension Media Relations Contact:
Adam Fray, Director of Marketing | pr@nano-di.com    


