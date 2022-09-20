Women Report Less Success Reaching Their Goals with Cannabis Products

Report details rise of purposeful cannabis consumption and reveals brand opportunities: edibles, drinks and tinctures perform better than inhalable products for both sexes

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Frontier Data, the leader in actionable cannabis data and business intelligence, in partnership with Jointly, the cannabis discovery company, releases Cannabis Consumers in America, Part 2: The Purposeful Consumer. The second part of a three-part series on cannabis consumers, the report, powered by Jointly data, provides detailed insights into the purposeful and intentional use of cannabis across America.



“Understanding consumer behavior, as well as product and experience preferences, is the backbone of any successful CPG company, and cannabis is no different,” said Gary Allen, New Frontier Data’s CEO. “By taking this understanding and applying it to the entire consumer purchase journey – from discovery to purchase – cannabis product manufacturers and retailers can fully capitalize on a U.S. legal cannabis market projected to reach $57.43 billion by 2030.”

Collected since 2020 from 80,000 cannabis users across more than 200,000 experiences with documented goals, products, doses, product effectiveness and flavor/aroma ratings, Jointly’s data revealed distinct consumption trends, including:

For 8 of the 11 top reasons why people use cannabis, male consumers report statistically significant better success than female consumers at achieving their goals

Female consumers report a higher incidence of side effects, (leading side effects are dry mouth, appetite stimulation and red-eye)

Cannabis drinks, edibles and tinctures perform better than inhalable products across a wide range of consumption goals

Relaxation and relief of everyday stress are the most popular goals reported across all consumers

The perceived quality/effectiveness of a consumer’s experience is determined 50% by the product and dose they choose and 50% by creating the conditions for a good experience

Consumers over the age of 42 report less success at achieving their consumption goals across a wide range of purposes (although they see roughly equal success with sleep and stress relief)

“The overarching theme in the data is that cannabis consumption is intentional and purposeful,” said David Kooi, CEO and Co-Founder of Jointly. “While age, gender and desired experience all play a role in determining cannabis product preference, the modern cannabis consumer is seeking out specific effects, whether that’s relaxation, pain management or enhancing a social experience. Tailoring a product to those effects and experiences can help create a meaningful connection between a brand and a consumer.”

Download a complimentary copy of Cannabis Consumers in America, Part 2: The Purposeful Consumer: https://newfrontierdata.com/cannabis-consumers-in-america-2022/

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is the premier data, analytics and technology firm specializing in the global cannabis industry, delivering solutions that enable investors, operators, advertisers, brands, researchers and policy makers to assess, understand, engage and transact with the cannabis industry and its consumers.

Our mission is to inform policy and commercial activity for the global legal cannabis industry. We maintain a neutral position on the merits of cannabis legalization through comprehensive and transparent data analysis and projections that shape industry trends, dynamics, demand and opportunity drivers. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with a presence in Europe, Latin America and Africa. For more information about New Frontier Data, please visit us at https//www.NewFrontierData.com.

About Jointly

Jointly is the cannabis discovery company. Powered by a proprietary data platform, the company was created on the premise that purposeful cannabis consumption is the key to unlocking a better you. It has the industry's first - and only - experience-based app for purposeful cannabis consumption.

Cannabis enthusiasts use the platform to reflect on their experiences to reveal insights that help them reach their goals. Their authentic, unbiased experiences create Jointly's trusted product ratings, matching all consumers with the best performing products for their goals.

For additional information, visit jointlybetter.com and download the app for free on Apple / Google

Media Contact:

Emily Watkins

New Frontier Data

+1 844-420-3882 ext. 3

media@NewFrontierData.com