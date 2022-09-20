Right Networks surpasses 250,000 subscribers, expands its tenured management team with new President and CRO

The company attributes historic achievement to its intelligent cloud purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals

/EIN News/ -- HUDSON, N.H., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right Networks, a vertical cloud service provider, is celebrating a major milestone after exceeding 250,000 subscribers. Acting on its mission to deliver innovations, educational resources, and a growing community for accounting firms and professionals, the company is laser-focused on delivering expansive benefits to firms and small businesses nationwide.



“We start every day focused on advancing the accounting profession and simplifying the complexities accounting firms and professionals face,” said Joel Hughes, CEO of Right Networks. “It’s very gratifying to see that commitment rewarded with a growing number of customers who trust us to guide them in all facets of their business.”

To further scale the business and identify new growth initiatives, the company announced today that Michael Bird will become the company’s first President and Will Yapp will be promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. Both will assume their new roles effective immediately and will report to Hughes.

Michael Bird new President of Right Networks

“I am thrilled to have Michael join our team as President,” continued Hughes. “Michael has a proven track record of uncovering new growth opportunities and launching successful initiatives within high-growth companies. His expertise will enable us to deliver even more value to our customers.”

In this newly created role, Michael Bird will oversee day-to-day operations and is charged with expanding the current offerings and services in Right Network’s intelligent cloud.

Michael brings more than 20 years of experience building market-leading businesses across the data, analytics and software industries. Most recently at Dun & Bradstreet (D&B), Michael ran a $750M global business and substantially improved revenue growth, customer satisfaction, product innovation and profitability for his division. During his tenure, Michael also drove the identification and successful integration of multiple strategic acquisitions. Previously, Michael was the CEO at NetProspex, Inc., which was acquired by D&B; Senior Vice President at BzzAgent, Inc.; and Vice President at CNET Networks, Inc.

Will Yapp promoted to Chief Revenue Officer

Since 2017, the sales and business development organizations have flourished under the leadership of Will Yapp.

“Will has been instrumental to our growth and in creating our competitive differentiation,” said Hughes. “His clear vision has enabled us to strategically build our channel and network of partners and his hard work is evident in the success we are experiencing.”

As Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Will is tasked with driving sales growth and expanding revenue opportunities through new business development initiatives. Prior to becoming CRO, Will served as Right Network’s Executive Vice President for sales and business development. Under his guidance, the company forged successful relationships with several strategic partners including Intuit, Drake, ADP, Bill.com and many others. Additionally, Will is responsible for notable sales growth in all channels. He has over 30 years of experience in building high-performing sales and business development teams and scaling revenue both directly and through partnerships.

About Right Networks

Right Networks, a vertical cloud service provider, offers the only intelligent cloud purpose-built for accounting firms and professionals. In addition to managed IT solutions, the company provides deep expertise and guidance to make managing a modern, thriving and secure business easier. More than 8,500 accounting firms and 60,000 small to medium-sized businesses count on Right Networks to run their business every day.

