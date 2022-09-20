Neovasc Provides Corporate Update Following Clinical Data Release

/EIN News/ -- New Data Presented on the Neovasc Reducer™ in Patients With Microvascular Disease

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ, TSX: NVCN) announced positive clinical data at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Conference (“TCT”) held September 16-19 in Boston.

Prof. Shmuel Banai, MD, Neovasc Medical Director and Head of Interventional Cardiology at the Tel Aviv Medical Center, Israel, presented new interim clinical data on the use of the Neovasc Reducer™ (“Reducer”) in patients who have angina with non-obstructive coronary artery disease, so-called “ANOCA” patients, most often caused by underlying microvascular disease.

The condition, which is more prevalent in women, is a vexing challenge for clinicians and there are no interventional treatment options available that have proven effective at treating the debilitating symptoms associated with it. ANOCA patients with microvascular disease have refractory angina while their coronary arteries are not amenable to stenting procedures or bypass surgery.

Prof. Banai presented interim data from the first 11 patients in a clinical trial in Israel aimed at evaluating the impact of the Reducer in patients with microvascular disease. The study aims to enroll 30 patients in total. 67% of patients enrolled in the study thus far are female. Importantly, in addition to evaluating the impact of the Reducer on symptoms of angina, the study is using objective measures of blood flow in the heart before, and 4 months after, Reducer implantation. The interim results suggest improvements in objective measures of blood flow in the microvascular system of the heart (the small vessels that are not amenable to stenting or bypass surgery). After invasive physiological assessment the following observations were made:

Coronary microvascular flow parameters (including the Index of Microvascular Resistance and Coronary Flow Reserve) improved

Symptoms of angina improved

Functional capacity (6 Minute Walk Test) improved

Quality of Life (all 5 domains of the Seattle Angina Questionnaire) improved

“We have further work to do, but the initial findings are encouraging,” commented Prof. Banai.

“Microvascular Disease represents an enormous challenge for Interventional cardiologists,” added Ziad Ali, MD, DPhil, St. Francis Hospital and Heart Center, Roslyn, NY. “I’m encouraged that we are beginning to see initial results from multiple studies evaluating the Reducer in this difficult to manage population. I look forward to seeing the complete results, and the results of other on-going studies, in the future.” Dr. Ali is an investigator and Core Lab Director in the Company’s ongoing pivotal trial for the Reducer, COSIRA-II.

“This is intriguing early clinical data that could lead to Reducer being used as a treatment option for a patient population at least as large as our current target market and at a much earlier stage in the patient treatment cycle,” commented Fred Colen, President and CEO of Neovasc.

In addition to the study in Tel Aviv, there are multiple other clinical trials evaluating the Reducer in ANOCA patients including an FDA approved IDE study at the Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota and an additional trial at Imperial College, London.

Neovasc Provides Update on Mitral Valve Program

After careful analysis and given the emerging opportunities for the Reducer in the ANOCA patient population, the Company has decided to put further development and the European CE-Marking regulatory approval process for the Tiara-TA on hold and focus the organization on Reducer therapy and the ongoing COSIRA-II clinical trial. Strategically, the Company believes this is the best use of its financial and workforce resources.

The increased complexity, cost, and ever-increasing regulatory hurdles developed over the last several years with respect to standards and requirements, and in the new European MDR regulations, were meaningful factors in the company’s analysis.

The Company will continue work on its mitral and tricuspid valve intellectual property portfolio and remains committed to Tiara patient surveillance and clinical trial follow-up.

About Reducer

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. Reducer is investigational in the United States in the COSIRA-II clinical trial. Refractory angina, resulting in continued symptoms despite maximal medical therapy and without revascularization options, affects millions of patients worldwide, who typically lead severely restricted lives because of their disabling symptoms. The Reducer is designed to alter blood flow within the myocardium of the heart and increase the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle, which may provide relief of angina symptoms.

About Neovasc

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is under clinical investigation in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2011, and Tiara™ for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

Contacts

Investors

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Westwicke

(617) 877-9641

Email: Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

Media

Sean Leous

ICR Westwicke

(646) 677-1839

Email: Sean.Leous@icrinc.com

