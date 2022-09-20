MissionGO Achieves Critical FAA Milestone with Airworthiness Criteria Publication in Federal Register

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionGO Unmanned Systems announced today the publication of the MGV100’s FAA Airworthiness Criteria in the Federal Register. This critical milestone is the next phase of MissionGO’s Type Certification of the MGV100, manufactured by MissionGO. This step marks the brand’s continued innovation in uncrewed aircraft capabilities, which will be followed by the final FAA-approved Airworthiness Criteria, FAA Type Certification Flight Testing, and MGV Production & Operations. An FAA Production Certificate will also be issued alongside the Type Certificate.



“The MissionGO Type and Production Certificates will enable our team to deliver advanced UAS capabilities and realize their impact on how we operate in a rapidly changing industry,” said Chris Corgnati, President of MissionGO. “Our goal is to fly critical cargo and perform infrastructure inspections safely over significant distances with speed and efficiency, saving time and lives. The Type Certification of the MGV100 will not only expedite MissionGO’s cargo operations, but also expand the team’s rapidly growing infrastructure inspection business to any long, linear structure, including power lines, railways, pipelines, and more.”

As one of the first uncrewed aircraft vehicles to be put through this rigorous certification process, MissionGO is proud to lead the way with the first single rotor, sub-55lb, all-electric drone to achieve this milestone. With the familiar design of a standard helicopter, the MGV100 boasts a fully redundant propulsion and control system and universal payload rail system with an average cargo capacity of 15lbs. The aircraft can travel up to 30 miles on a single charge with a flight time in excess of 1 hour. MissionGO has tested this aircraft in a variety of settings including high winds in Window Rock, Arizona, multi-day flight operations outside Detroit, Michigan and extreme heat and distance in Las Vegas, Nevada. In these scenarios – and others – the MissionGO aircraft proved to be a safer, more reliable, and environmentally friendly alternative to standard delivery operations.

“The publication of the MGV100’s Airworthiness Criteria marks the next phase of UAS logistics – opening the opportunity for UAS operations over populated areas as well as flights beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS),” says Scott Plank, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of MissionGO. “We are proud innovators among this incredible industry and look forward to advancing the future of unmanned operations.”

In addition to the Type and Product Certification of the MGV100, MissionGO is also pursuing a Part 135 Certificate to enable routine operations over people and beyond visual line of sight, carrying critical cargo such as human organs for transplant patients, and expanding the reach and efficiency of critical infrastructure inspections.

Read the full MGV100 Airworthiness Criteria here.

Learn more about MissionGO’s cargo operations here.

About MissionGO

MissionGO is a leading provider of UAS solutions and services. Formed by the professionals responsible for the first successful human organ delivery used in a transplant surgery via UAS and taking the first single-rotor UAS through the Federal Aviation Administration’s UAS Type and Production Certification process, MissionGO is trailblazing the UAS industry by innovating critical infrastructure inspections, medical and commercial cargo delivery, and UAS training and program stand-up. MissionGO is a portfolio company of JSP Ventures. Learn more at www.missiongo.io.

About JSP Ventures

JSP Ventures is a founder of visionary brands. Through long-term capital investments and strategic guidance, JSP Ventures is fueling the growth of industries including logistics and supply chain, medical and healthcare, unmanned aircraft systems, and more. Guided by a mission to better communities and improve lives, JSP Ventures has invested $20 million of personally endowed capital to create lasting, positive change. Learn more at www.jspventures.com.

Cargo delivery research and demonstrations conducted by MissionGO would not be possible without the collaboration and integrations with sister companies, MediGO, a supply chain resource management platform that manages complex chain of custody and complex mode of transportation for urgent medical cargo, and AlarisPro, a fleet management and maintenance tracking platform that provides the pilots and crew with the information about airworthiness, aircraft readiness, pilot qualifications and maitenance data to ensure safe operations.

