National Lampoon Announces Entry Into Web 3.0

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, National Lampoon announced its internally driven strategic entry into the Web3 space with the launch of a creator first Web3 studio, and its first non-fungible token (NFT) named the Poison Pill. The NFT will be launched Oct. 26, 2022.

Founded over 50 years ago by four Harvard students, National Lampoon began as a spinoff of the Harvard Lampoon, but grew into the pre-eminent force in comedy over the next several decades. The brand had a far-reaching effect on American humor and comedy. Satire and parody of every kind was on the table and they pushed the boundaries for what was considered acceptable or appropriate. National Lampoon pushed the limits of what it meant to be subversive, funny, absurdist, and irreverent. And it did it all by focusing on a creators-first approach.

The National Lampoon writers' room was the incubator for comedy in its day. While the magazine would later expand into films, radio, live theater, and more, the original writers' room was at the crux of every success. In fact, the original cast of Saturday Night Live, led by Lorne Michaels, was largely from NL.

"Over the last year we have been deliberate in formalizing an initial approach to Web3, given the rapid evolution in the market," said Raj Singh on behalf of National Lampoon. "NL NFT is a Web3 destination focused on the intersection of artists, audience, comedic entertainment, digital assets, experiences, and IP rights enabled by blockchain innovation."

"We are big believers in the long-term potential of blockchain. The Poison Pill, which will be an all-access pass for avid fans, creators, and early adopters for what we create in Web3 spanning the written word, to filmed content," said Harsharn Singh, co-founder in NL NFT. Thus far, NL has publicly announced partnerships with Monax Labs and Non-Fungible Films.

"We have partnered with Monax Labs, an institutional leader in the innovation and implementation of the IP/legal framework within the NFT space," said Harsharn. "We have also recently reached a pact with Non-Fungible Films to explore and develop IP in Web3. NFF has a remarkable community in Web3 and is leading the way in the production of native NFT IP."

Furthering the Web3 studio's creator-driven approach, NL has been working with LBI Entertainment's Mason Eways to originate and manage partnerships across both literary and performing comedic talent.

There are several other key partnerships that will be announced leading up to the launch of the Poison Pill and beyond.

NL NFT is building and expanding its team and is led by veteran entertainment creators Raj Singh and Kevin Frakes, producers/executive producers of Hereditary, Sing Street, Split, American Ultra, John Wick, and True Memoirs of an International Assassin. They are joined by Harsharn Singh, formerly leading DeFi at Ember Fund and an avid Web3 investor.

The team is filled out by a Board of Advisors including Jimmy McNelis (aka j1mmy.eth and Founder of nft42), Jeremy Drane (Co-Founder of both Monax Labs and Nifty's), Cameron Moulène (Co-Founder of Non-Fungible Films), and Gavin Gillas (Founder of Project Venkman).

