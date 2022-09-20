Rackspace Technology Brings the Benefits of Private Cloud to Hoteles City

Customer Experience Transformation Supported by Rackspace Managed Cloud Services

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced today that it has implemented a private cloud managed services solutions for Hoteles City, the leading Mexican hotel development, construction, and management company. Running in a VMware environment, the platform will enable Hoteles City to continue to transform its infrastructure, deliver superior guest experiences, and face new business challenges within the hospitality industry.

“We have a longstanding relationship with Hoteles City, and the private cloud solution we have developed in collaboration with their team reflects our commitment to Fanatical Experience® for our clients,” said Enrique Valladares, Chief Sales Officer for LATAM at Rackspace Technology. “Throughout the process we have been closely allied, from analysis to implementation, through operation and optimization of the solution.”

In an industry where the guest experience is paramount, hospitality organizations are under pressure to alter their business models to meet ever-evolving customer expectations. Today's guests demand more personalized interactions but also the autonomy to control their own experiences. In response, hospitality companies have leveraged cloud technologies to streamline the user journey and create unforgettable customized experiences.

“Our relationship with Rackspace Technology is as close as if they were members of our own team,” said Francisco Fabregat, Information Technology Director, Hoteles City. “We don’t see them as just a hosting and virtualization provider, but rather as true strategic partners. They not only make sure the solution works, but they understand our business in depth.”

“When guests arrive at any of our hotels, we are focused on doing everything possible to make the experience unforgettable,” Fabregat added. “We need to be able to count on our technology, so the user doesn’t have to worry about where the data is, how it is stored, if it is secure, or if it is going to be available.”

Rackspace Technology's relationship with Hoteles City dates back more than seven years, and has evolved to include hosting, server virtualization, and operation of the company’s entire technological infrastructure, leveraging private cloud-managed services in a VMware environment.

To read more about the Rackspace Technology solution for Hoteles City click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

About Hoteles City

Hoteles City is a Mexican hotel development, construction, and management company. It has the most extensive hotel coverage in Mexico, with a presence in 30 states and 68 cities, as well as operations in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Chile. Hoteles City began its international expansion in 2012. It currently has a portfolio of more than 150 hotels and more than 17,000 rooms in four countries. Its five brands include: City Centro, City Express Suites, City Express Plus, City Express, and City Express Junior.

Media Contact

Casey Shilling

publicrelations@rackspace.com