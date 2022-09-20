Mondelēz International’s SnackFutures Opens Applications for CoLab 2023 Start-Up Engagement Program

In its third year, CoLab 2023 is inviting DISRUPTIVELY DELICIOUS snack brands to apply for its collaborative start-up program

Companies selected will participate in a 12-week growth-centric curriculum beginning in spring 2023 and receive a $20,000 grant

Applications are now open at www.snackfutures.com



/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SnackFutures, the Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) innovation and venture hub, today opened applications for CoLab 2023. This is the third year of the start-up engagement program which was created to bring ‘big and small’ together to drive mutual growth.



While all participants must fit within the SnackFutures ethos of being good for people, kind to the planet and deliciously fun, the focus for the 2023 class is DISRUPTIVELY DELICIOUS. The team is looking for brands that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in making a snack delicious - from flavors, to experience, to sustainability to packaging - as well as grabbing the attention of retailers and getting consumers coming back for more.

Brigette Wolf, VP and Global Head of SnackFutures, says CoLab is working just as it was intended – to provide emerging brands with the tools, resources and technologies they would otherwise not have access to, and introduce the global snacking leader to new insights, capability and prospective investments.

“To be launching a third class of CoLab demonstrates Mondelēz International’s commitment to thinking and behaving as a consumer-centric, future forward leader in snacking,” says Wolf. “The start-ups that participate in this program tell us they are blown away by the access and attention they get from our experts and ecosystem; and our leaders and employees are inspired by the drive and discipline of these entrepreneurs.”

The 12-week program includes in-person workshops, hands-on experiences and virtual curriculum sessions, along with 1:1 mentorship, access to Mondelēz International experts and its partners across the globe.

Applications for the CoLab 2023 program are open now through December 2022. The program begins in April of 2023. To apply, start-ups must be based in the U.S., generating at least $1M in revenue, have high growth potential, align with the Mondelēz International innovation priorities and can benefit from working with the company. For more information and to apply to the CoLab program, visit www.snackfutures.com.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.



About SnackFutures

SnackFutures is the Mondelēz International innovation and venture hub, deliberately designed to push boundaries in snacking by capitalizing on consumer trends and emerging growth opportunities in well-being snacks around the world. The group’s priorities support incremental growth against three key strategic areas: invent new brands and businesses, invest in early stage entrepreneurs, and amplify the SnackFutures impact with the CoLab start-up engagement program. Learn more at www.snackfutures.com .

