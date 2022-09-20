Biomass Boilers Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Growth Forecast - 2030

AMR Logo

Increase in the demand for renewables as a major step toward regulating the carbon emission levels is another factor that leads to market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Biomass Boiler Market by Feedstock Type (Woody Biomass, Agriculture & Forest Residues, Biogas & Energy Crops and Urban Residues), Product Type (Stoker Boilers, Bubbling Fluidized Bed (BFB) Boilers and Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) Boilers), End-User (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030

Biomass boilers provide an array of economic and environmental benefits owing to renewable and low carbon nature of biomass. The renewable nature of biomass has compelled the increased installation of biomass boilers across the developed as well as the developing countries. Moreover, several government policies that aim to increase in the demand for renewables as a major step toward regulating the carbon emission levels is another factor that leads to market growth. In addition, regulatory frameworks and government grants provide investment subsidies and tax benefits to industries using renewables. This promotes biomass heating companies to switch to biomass on an increased level thereby leading to market.

Download Sample PDF @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2201

Saica inducts biomass boiler at French paper mill:

Saica, a Spain-based paper recycling company, recently inducted a biomass boiler at its paper mill situated in Venizelos, France. The boiler uses all the excluded materials from paper productions and recycled wood to generate steam.

The company claims that annually, around 75,000 metric tons of rejected wood and 26,000 metric tons of byproducts created by pulp and paper products will be taken by the biomass plant. These constituents were earlier considered as waste. The scheme is supported by the French government and it aims to decrease the on-site discharge of carbon dioxide by 71% annually. Moreover, the natural gas consumption as well is estimated to be reduced by 89%.

Andritz to provide a biomass boiler to Hitachi Zosen:

Following the trend, Hitachi Zosen, a Japanese industrial and engineering firm has placed its sixth order in the row for a biomass boiler from Andritz, an Austria-based technological firm. The power fluid circulating fluidized bed boiler accompanied by a flue gas cleaning system will have high fuel flexibility, low emissions, and high efficiency & accessibility. The plant will be situated in Tokushima, Tokyo. Furthermore, it is expected to generate nearly 74.8 MW of power with wood pellets and palm kernel shells as the source of fuel.

For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2201

The biomass boiler is a more affordable and eco-friendly way of generating power than any other conventional way. Moreover, it is a great way to dispose of wood wastes. By transforming the waste into heat and electricity, biomass boilers are successfully enhancing various industries such as forestry, agriculture, hotels and resorts, municipalities, and hospitals.

Key market players in this sector include Alstom, Amec Foster Wheeler, Baxi, Eco vision, Hurst, Innasol Limited, WDS Green Energy Limited, AbioNova, Babcock & Wilcox, Dongfang Electric, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Sytems, IHI, Harbin Electric, Doosan Heavy Industries, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Ansaldo, Siemens, and Thermax.

Key Segments:

By Feedstock type

• Woody Biomass

• Agriculture and Forest Residues

• Biogas and Energy Crops

• Urban Residues

By Product Type:

• Stocker Boilers

• Bubbling Fluidized Bed Boilers

• Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers

By End User

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

