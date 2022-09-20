International Association of Women Hosts Inspirational Influencer Gala, in Las Vegas, October 2022

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Association of Women (IAW), a business unit of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (Nasdaq: IPDN), announces hosting its Inspirational Influencer Gala in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 15th, 2022 at Mandalay Bay.



This event is geared towards inspiring, educating, empowering women to achieve their greatest level of impact and success. The event will kick off with a Networking Brunch that will host professional headshot opportunities, as well as a moderated coffee chat by Randi Zuckerberg: Entrepreneur, Web3 Thought Leader, and Bestselling Author.

The evening Gala and Awards Ceremony will include dinner, cocktails, and a celebration of awards for IAW’s most Inspiring Influencers. The keynote speaker will be Tunde Oyeneyin: Peloton Instructor, motivational speaker, and New York Times Best-Selling Author of “Speak”.

For this event, IAW has partnered with Dress for Success which mission is to empower women to achieve economic independence, by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and life. IAW will be hosting a silent auction benefiting Dress for Success of Southern Nevada.

The finalists for the Inspirational Influencer Award categories include: from the Coach category: Jennifer Espinosa Goswami, Lisa Chastain, and Yengyee Lor. From the Community Impact category: Ajija Morris, Lucy Bloom, Norma Intriago. From the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category: Dr. Aries Davis, Dr. Tonia Holmes-Sutton, and Lola Adeyemo. From the Global Impact category: Aimmee Kodachan, Gina Panayiotou, and Eliz Nestorov. From the Health and Wellness category: Dr. Liza Pugh Nicholson, Jenn Ty, and Sue Rodrigues. From the Initiator/Next Gen category: Britney Crosson, Jenifer Page, and Keshia Butler-Thomas. From the Innovation category: Angie Ringler, Dr. Ka’Ryn Holder-Jackson, and Kelly Gaines. From the Leadership category: Linda Lenox, Amanda Lafetrrie, and Lenmore Trammel. From the Lifetime Achievement category: Karen Booker, Ernie Rambo, and Vickie Crockett. Member of the Year category finalists: Latika Vines, Suzanne Castle, and Kellie Sabas. From the Woman Business Owner category finalists: Courtlyn Jones, Cheldin Rumer, and Felena Hanson. Lastly from the category of Women Supporting Women finalists are: Tunisha Walker-Miller, Andrea Haughey, and Martina Kwan.

“So often women avoid showcasing their accomplishments and they wait along the sideline for someone else to notice how incredible they are. That is why we could not think of a better keynote speaker than Tunde, whose new book is helping women all over the world to find their voice. To combine her incredible story with our annual Inspirational Influencer awards will make for an unforgettable evening,” said Megan Bozzuto, President of IAW. “We are excited to continue our work of supporting women around the world; helping them achieve their goals and celebrating their achievements.”

For those who cannot make the event in person, there will also be a virtual expo component hosted through vFairs.

To purchase in person or virtual tickets or to connect with our sponsorship team, please visit: https://info.iawomen.com/2022-gala

About the International Association of Women

The International Association of Women (IAW) is a global in-person and online professional networking platform that provides women the forum, professional development, and services needed to thrive in an interconnected world. Members cultivate valuable connections, develop professionally and promote themselves and their businesses. To learn more about event sponsorship and partnering with IAW to showcase your talent acquisition brand and products, please visit: iawomen.com/partners

About Professional Diversity Network, Inc.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) is a global developer and operator of online and in- person networks that provides access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. We operate several other business units in the United States including the International Association of Women (IAW), which is one of the largest, most recognized networking organizations of professional women in the country, spanning more than 200 industries and professions, and RemoteMore USA, Inc., an online platform specialized in remote hiring of developers.

Through an online employee recruitment platform that leverages our affinity groups, we provide our employer clients a means to identify and acquire diverse talent and assist them with their efforts to comply with the Equal Employment Opportunity Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program. Our mission is to utilize the collective strength of our affiliate companies, members, partners and unique proprietary platform to be the standard in business diversity recruiting, networking and professional development for women, minorities, veterans, LGBTQ and disabled persons globally.

