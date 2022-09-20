Redwood Services Announces Investment in Environment Masters

Redwood expands family with one of Mississippi’s largest residential HVAC and plumbing service companies

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Services (“Redwood”), a home services firm focused on investing in leading residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services companies in growing U.S. markets, today announced it has invested in Environment Masters.



Environment Masters is a third-generation HVAC & plumbing company, founded in 1957 by Raymond J. Nalty Jr. Under the helm of Raymond Nalty III, the business has grown to become one of Mississippi’s largest residential and plumbing contractors with more than 115 employees and more than 6,500 active customers.

“Environment Masters is one of the most established home services brands in the midsouth and is a phenomenal addition to the Redwood family,” said Richard Lewis, CEO of Redwood Services. “Environment Masters has a strong management team and a demonstrated history of serving Jackson, MS with excellence and integrity. It is our plan to support their growth and enhance the service offering for the community.”

As part of the investment, Raymond Nalty III will retain a significant minority ownership stake. The Environment Masters team will continue to operate and manage the business under the Environment Masters banner and name, while Redwood offers operational, strategic and financial support to enhance the company’s growth.

“The transition to becoming a Redwood Partner has been seamless,” said Raymond Nalty III, President and General Manager of Environment Masters. “Redwood understands our business model and having spent time with the Redwood team – as well as the other Redwood Partners – I am confident the decision to join Redwood will be transformative in supporting our next phase of growth as we continue to serve our community.”

Environment Masters marks Redwood’s seventh platform investment, following the company’s investments in Arizona-based Plumbing Medic, Indianapolis-based Service Plus, Cincinnati-based Arlinghaus, Fresno-based Allbritten, D.C.-based John C. Flood, and Tucson-based Rite Way.

About Redwood Services

Founded in 2020, Memphis-based Redwood Services is building a family of people-focused essential home service companies, actively investing in the HVAC, plumbing and electrical trades throughout the United States. Redwood operates brands in the Arizona, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, California, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and Mississippi markets as it seeks to build out a national home services platform. For more information, visit RedwoodServices.com.

Media Contact

