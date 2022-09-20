Slalom welcomes IT and Engineering leader Michelle Grover as its first Chief Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slalom, the global business and technology consulting company, today announced Michelle Grover will join the company on October 1 as its first Chief Technology Officer (CTO).



Michelle brings to Slalom an impressive technical background, including previous leadership positions as Chief Information Officer (CIO) at Twilio, and Senior Vice President of Software Development for TripIt and Mobile at SAP Concur. She was most recently the Interim Chief Information and Digital Officer at First Command Financial Services, which provides banking services and coaching for those who serve in the US military in their pursuit of financial security.

In her new role, Michelle will be responsible for developing IT strategy, growing IT expertise to support Slalom’s business and expansion goals, and evaluating opportunities for the company to learn from and enable its own partner technologies.

“As we evolve, scale, and expand our global footprint, our own internal technology needs have become increasingly complex,” said Tony Rojas, Slalom President, to whom Michelle will report. “We have thousands of team members and clients worldwide who are engaged with technology and operating at the pace of innovation. Michelle is the kind of leader that can quickly identify opportunities and deliver simple solutions for complicated issues. We’re lucky to have her onboard.”

As CTO, Michelle will oversee the technology organization, including infrastructure, product engineering, and architecture, with the goal of empowering Slalom teams around the world to deliver outcomes that build better tomorrows for all.

“I have first-hand experience as a customer of Slalom. I always felt heard; their consultants were true partners, working alongside my team to deliver solutions that drove meaningful impact,” said Michelle. “I knew this would be a great fit for my style of leadership—taking that same care to build a world-class IT organization.”

Michelle sits on the boards of Apptentive and Onymos.

About Slalom

Slalom is a purpose-led, global business and technology consulting company. From strategy to implementation, our approach is fiercely human. In six countries and 43 markets, we deeply understand our customers—and their customers—to deliver practical, end-to-end solutions that drive meaningful impact. Backed by close partnerships with over 400 leading technology providers, our 13,000+ strong team helps people and organizations dream bigger, move faster, and build better tomorrows for all. We’re honored to be consistently recognized as a great place to work, including being one of Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For seven years running. Learn more at slalom.com.

