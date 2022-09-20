Core Specialty Enters into Underwriting Arrangement with AllDigital Specialty Insurance Agency Offering Excess Management Liability for small to medium sized private and nonprofit organizations

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Core Specialty” or the “Company”) announced today a new underwriting arrangement with AllDigital Specialty (“AllDigital”) to provide Director’s and Officers, Employment Practices and Fiduciary Excess Liability Coverage in support of Small to Medium Sized Private and Nonprofit Organizations effective September 12, 2022. AllDigital utilizes low-touch/no-touch technology that will enable Core Specialty to operate a fast and efficient digital platform to quote, bind and issue policies in the U.S. small private company management liability market segment. The program will be available to producers on a non-admitted basis.

“We are thrilled to join with Core Specialty to bring our second Management Liability product, Excess to the market. The primary goal is to deliver an excellent product with speed and efficiency that our brokers expect from AllDigital,” said Athula Alwis, Co-Founder and CEO of AllDigital Specialty.

Jeff Consolino, President & CEO of Core Specialty, commented, “We are pleased to work together with AllDigital to provide a greater number of small businesses with the insurance protection they need to operate in an increasingly complex business environment. This no-touch solution for wholesale brokers allows us to expand our reach in this under-penetrated market.”

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess and surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey, U.S. admitted markets insurers. The Company is rated A- (Excellent), Financial Size Category XII by AM Best. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.