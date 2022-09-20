Datasea Completes the Delivery of Smart Hotel Solution Software Pursuant to an Approximately $961,000 Procurement Agreement

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc., (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada in September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Zhangxun”), a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company, has completed the delivery of Smart Hotel Solution to a leading general contractor, China Mobile Construction Nanjing Co., Ltd. ("CMCNC”) after having successfully passed the software system testing conducted by CMCNC. The delivery was made pursuant to an approximately $961,000 procurement agreement that entails the Smart Hotel Solution development, maintenance, and integration services.



Shuhai Zhangxun’s cloud-based Smart Hotel Solution redefines the customer experience throughout the value chain and turns possibility into reality. From a welcoming arrival to a speedy departure, hotel analytics can create a frictionless experience for visitors and deliver greater insights to hospitality organizations. For CMCNC, Shuhai Zhangxun’s Smart Hotel Solution simplifies IT and centralizes data. With an architecture that can be upgraded and scaled according to the hoteliers’ needs, Smart Hotel Solution transforms the services at all levels, enhances the operations and helps maximize guest satisfaction.

Within the smart city business segment, Datasea has visual intelligent algorithms, as well as cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligent algorithms. When combining artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analysis capabilities, Smart Hotel Solution not only provides visibility but also generates actionable insights. Datasea has developed a family of combined solutions to focus on seamless delivery of vital services in different scenarios in an efficient manner.

Commenting on today's announcement, Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea stated, “This project dovetails nicely with our focus on the smart city market where our differentiated products provide a design and production solution for performance and security. The agreement with CMCNC is reflective of the growing popularity of smart city services across the nation and the momentum we’ve witnessed in the adoption of the cloud-based IoT applications. With an anticipated upward trend in demand for smart city solutions, Datasea is able to help enterprises and citizens make informed, data-driven decisions to improve overall efficiency.”

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize

Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High-Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

