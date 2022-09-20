The Sequoia Project’s Information Blocking Compliance Workgroup Releases Final Versions of Five Industry-Focused Resources

Final Resources Span Topics Ranging from Assessing Good Practices for Information Blocking Compliance to the Implications of an Expanded Definition of EHI

/EIN News/ -- VIENNA, Va., Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sequoia Project , a non-profit and trusted advocate for nationwide health information exchange, released the final version of the set of resources designed to help regulated entities better comply with the information blocking requirements of the 21st Century Cures Rule. The resources include:



Good practices for information sharing and information blocking compliance

A further exploration of the expanded definition of electronic health information (EHI) and related considerations

An infographic depicting the web of information systems included in the expanded definition of EHI

Operational implications of the move to an expanded definition

Policy considerations



These documents were developed by The Sequoia Project’s Information Blocking Compliance Workgroup (IBWG), which is supported by The Sequoia Project’s Interoperability Matters initiative. The Sequoia Project sought feedback from the public on the draft versions of these resources last month, and after carefully reviewing the comments received, the IBWG released the final versions.

“The Sequoia Project is grateful to the public for taking the time to provide feedback on these documents, as well as to the members of the IBWG and our subject matter experts whose collaboration and dedication was integral to the development of these resources,” said Mariann Yeager, chief executive officer of The Sequoia Project. “We look forward to continuing to work to advance interoperability and build a community of practice around this critical topic.”

The IBWG developed the resources to support the healthcare industry as it navigates compliance with the information blocking rules issued by the federal government’s Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC), including considerations that arise from the move to the full definition of EHI beginning October 6, 2022. These resources will help with the transition to a culture of health information sharing that supports health and care within the context of existing rules.

You can view the final resources at https://sequoiaproject.org/interoperability-matters/information-blocking-compliance-workgroup/information-blocking-compliance-workgroup-resources/.

Learn more about the IBWG and other Interoperability Matters workgroups at https://sequoiaproject.org/interoperability-matters/.

About The Sequoia Project

The Sequoia Project is a non-profit, 501c3, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. The Sequoia Project focuses on solving real-world interoperability challenges and brings together public and private stakeholders in forums, such as the Interoperability Matters cooperative, to overcome barriers. The Sequoia Project is the Recognized Coordinating Entity (RCE) for the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT’s Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), for which it will develop, implement and maintain TEFCA’s Common Agreement component and operationalize the Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) designation and monitoring process. For more information about The Sequoia Project and its initiatives, visit www.sequoiaproject.org . Follow The Sequoia Project on Twitter: @SequoiaProject .

Contact:

Hera Ashraf

The Sequoia Project

hashraf@sequoiaproject.org

317.529.5862 Elizabeth Brophy

Spire Communications

ebrophy@spirecomm.com

505.379.3476



