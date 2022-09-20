ibex Continues Expansion in Central America; Hiring 500 New Employees in Nicaragua 

Offering Unmatched Employee Experience, Benefits, Training, and Career Opportunities

/EIN News/ -- MANAGUA, Nicaragua, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced the continued growth of its operations in Nicaragua to support multiple new client accounts and is hiring 500 new employees at all levels located in its Invercasa and Ofiplaza sites.



“ibex is excited to expand its operations in Nicaragua to deliver amazing customer experiences for its growing list of top companies,” said Henry Bermudez, Vice President of Operations – Nicaragua, at ibex. “We are hiring 500 new employees ranging from customer service agents to management positions. Now is a great time to join the winning team at ibex.”

Named Best Workplace in Central America and The Caribbean in 2021 by Great Place to Work, ibex offers highly competitive compensation and best-in-class benefits, including full private medical insurance. New hires have access to industry-leading training and development programs to help them succeed and build their skills to advance in their careers.

Roxana Roque joined ibex in 2018 as a customer service agent in one of ibex’s Spanish-speaking programs. Roque soon became a top performer, was awarded an English scholarship, and was promoted to an English-speaking campaign. In 2022, Roque was promoted again and now leads a team of agents. Her amazing employee experience at ibex is one of many.



“ibex gave me the opportunity to develop my English skills, get a better position in a bilingual account, increase my knowledge to be part of a higher tier of support and become a supervisor,” said Roque, Supervisor, ibex Nicaragua. “I am a living example that ibex truly is a great place to work.”

“ibex is different,” Bermudez added. “We provide all employees a great experience while helping them gain the valuable skills and experience necessary to achieve their career aspirations. We take great pride in the fact that more than 85 percent of ibex managers in our region began their careers as agents and worked their way up.”

To join the winning ibex team, job seekers are encouraged to stop by our offices located at Invercasa torre 3 piso 1 and Ofiplaza torre 8, from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or go to www.ibex.co/join-us/nicaragua/ to apply online. Follow @ibex.nicaragua on Instagram and Facebook.



About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.



ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

